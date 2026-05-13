Storm to bring much-needed rain to New England but miss drought-stricken Virginia, Carolinas

Storm from the Midwest will strengthen along the East Coast, bringing beneficial rain to drought-stricken New England, while dry conditions persist from Virginia to the Carolinas with only limited rainfall expected.

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The rest of the week will be cold, wet and messy across the Northeast, but a change is on the way.

A storm swinging in from the Midwest will strengthen as it pivots toward the New England coast later this week. The rain will help to ease long-term drought across New England, but it will largely miss areas from Virginia to the Carolinas where drought is a bigger concern.

Rainfall in Virginia and West Virginia will generally range from just a few drops to as much as half an inch and will do little to ease the drought. More than 97% of Virginia is in severe drought or worse. If conditions do not turn around heading into the heart of the growing season and the heat of the summer, significant negative impacts to production may occur and water supplies may dwindle to serious levels.

Little to no rain is forecast for the Carolinas from this storm into Thursday. A few spots could pick up a tenth of an inch or slightly more in spotty thunderstorms, but it will do little to help alleviate the ongoing severe to exceptional drought conditions.

Following locally heavy to severe thunderstorms through Wednesday evening in parts of Pennsylvania, New York and West Virginia, the storm will gather moisture as it strengthens near the Atlantic coast from Thursday to Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms from West Virginia and Virginia will transition to steadier rounds of rain farther northeast into New England.

The bulk of the rain, including heavier downpours, will move through New York City from Wednesday night to Thursday evening, with spotty showers lingering into Friday.

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Portions of Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and northeastern New York are expected to pick up 1–2 inches of rain from Thursday to Friday.

The rain is greatly needed, as multiple locations have received less than 60% of their historical average precipitation since the start of the year. Boston, for example, has recorded only about 9 inches of rain as of May 12, which is just 57% of its historical average of 15.64 inches.

Year-to-date rainfall in Bar Harbor, Maine, is around 46% of average, while Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is even lower at 44%. Much of New Hampshire and Maine is experiencing moderate to severe long-term drought. Rain in recent weeks has helped, and the storm through Friday should bring additional relief.

Some downpours may be intense enough to overwhelm storm drains briefly and cause street and highway flooding from West Virginia to Maine.

This weekend will mark a transition to much warmer weather that may feel more like late July than mid-May for a couple of days into early next week.

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