Wet spring, more mice? The weather link behind rare hantavirus risk

Weather can influence rodent habitat, food supply and activity, which can affect potential exposure risk.

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Three passengers have died and several others are sick as officials investigate a suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship under lockdown.

Periods of heavy rain can help fuel rodent populations, which may increase the chance of human exposure to hantavirus in some areas. Health officials stress that the risk to the general public remains very low.

Hantaviruses are carried by rodents and can spread to people through contact with infected rodent urine, droppings or saliva. People can also become infected after breathing in contaminated particles stirred up from nesting materials or droppings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Infection through rodent bites or scratches is possible but rare.

In the United States, hantavirus infections are often tied to people cleaning enclosed spaces where rodents have been active, including cabins, sheds, garages and other buildings that may have been closed for weeks or months. Weather can influence rodent habitat, food supply and activity, which can affect potential exposure risk.

In this photo illustration, laboratory test tubes containing blood to be analyzed for the Hantavirus "Orthohantavirus" outbreak, held by a nurse. These are RNA viruses transmitted to humans primarily by wild rodents (mice and rats). (Photo Illustration by Vincenzo Izzo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A CDC Emerging Infectious Diseases study found that environmental factors, including a dramatic increase in precipitation tied to the 1992-93 El Niño, may have indirectly increased Sin Nombre virus exposure risk by influencing rodent habitat and populations in the West and Four Corners region.

AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting a 30% chance of a super El Niño to develop by the end of the Atlantic hurricane season. The climate pattern known as El Niño can influence rainfall and hurricanes along the Pacific Coast, leading to increased moisture from the southern Plains to East Coast during summer and fall, according to AccuWeather experts.

Staying aware during spring cleaning

Spring and early summer can be a good time to be aware of risk, especially in rural areas, mountain communities, campgrounds and seasonal homes. Above-normal precipitation can boost vegetation and food sources for deer mice, and people may encounter signs of rodent activity when reopening cabins, sheds, garages, campsites or vacation homes after winter.

The renewed attention comes as health officials monitor a hantavirus cluster linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship. The World Health Organization (WHO) said seven cases, including two laboratory-confirmed cases and three deaths, had been identified as of May 4. Recent reports said additional passengers evacuated from the ship, including an American and a French woman, tested positive for hantavirus.

A man stands aboard the Dutch flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius in the port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on May 11, 2026. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP via Getty Images)

That outbreak involves Andes virus, a type of hantavirus found in parts of South America. Unlike most hantaviruses, Andes virus can rarely spread from person to person through close contact with someone who is sick, according to the CDC.

“Let me be crystal clear: The risk of hantavirus to the general public remains very, very low,” Dr. Brian Christine, DHHS assistant secretary for health, said during a news conference.

Hantavirus remains rare in the U.S. As of the end of 2023, 890 laboratory-confirmed cases had been reported nationwide since surveillance began in 1993, according to the CDC.

Health officials recommend taking precautions before cleaning spaces with signs of rodents. Open doors and windows to ventilate the area, wear rubber or plastic gloves and avoid sweeping or vacuuming droppings or nesting materials, which can send contaminated particles into the air.

The CDC advises spraying droppings and urine with a bleach solution or EPA-registered disinfectant until very wet, letting it soak, then wiping up the material with paper towels.