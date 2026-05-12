Rounds of storms to bring lightning and strong wind gusts across East, Midwest and Rockies this week

Severe thunderstorms will impact parts of the East, Midwest and Rockies this week, bringing localized damaging winds, hail and flooding downpours.

Copied

The storm chaser convinced drivers to move out from beneath the underpass and clear the way for drivers during a hailstorm near Dublin, Texas, on May 10.

Multiple areas of the East, Midwest and Rockies will face thunderstorms throughout the week, including storms that could become damaging and dangerous.

Even a single severe thunderstorm can cause significant impacts in local communities, with lightning strikes being the most common danger, while stronger storms could produce a brief tornado.

Lightning illuminates the sky behind a television tower as a thunderstorm moves through Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tuesday's storms

May is a time when many Florida residents spend more time outdoors, as the tourist season winds down and before the heat and humidity peak. However, thunderstorms developing across the central and eastern parts of the peninsula Tuesday afternoon and evening could become locally severe and disrupt golf, beach, and boating activities.

The main threats, aside from lightning, will be powerful wind gusts and flooding downpours. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust for these storms is 75 mph.

Nearly 1,000 miles to the northwest, storms in parts of the Midwest are forecast to turn severe. Storms will develop along a front stretching from central Lake Michigan southwestward to eastern Kansas.

Some in this swath, including Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Louis, could produce damaging hail and wind gusts. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust is 75 mph.

Wednesday's storms

As a cold front pushes east on Wednesday, so will the risk of severe weather. Some severe thunderstorms are forecast from eastern Ohio to western and central Pennsylvania, southward through West Virginia, western Maryland, western Virginia and part of eastern Kentucky.

The main threat in parts of the Northeast Wednesday will be localized damaging wind gusts. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust for these storms is 70 mph. Some of the strongest storms may produce pea to marble-sized hail as well.

About 1,500 miles farther west, parts of the northern Rockies will face high winds and a risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and night.

The greatest risk across western Montana, central and eastern Idaho, western Wyoming and northern Utah will be wind gusts of 60-70 mph. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust is 85 mph. Winds of this intensity can overturn large trucks and cause power outages.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Many of the strongest winds may occur without thunderstorms, lightning or even showers, with dry gusts more widespread than storm activity.

More storms later this week into the weekend

A couple of complexes of heavy to locally severe thunderstorms are likely to develop from the central Plains to the Midwest from Thursday into Friday before the threat ramps up over the weekend.

Some severe thunderstorms are forecast Saturday afternoon and evening across Kansas, western and northern Oklahoma, northwestern Texas and western Missouri.

The main threats from these storms will be from high wind gusts of 60-70 mph and damaging hail. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust for Saturday's storms is 80 mph.

The severe weather risk may shift northeast into parts of the Midwest Sunday.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.