Dramatic drone footage captures the moment lava collides with a pool
As lava flowed into populated areas of La Palma, part of the volcanic Canary Islands, a drone was overhead -- and it captured the whole scene as it encroached on homes and even a pool, causing a terrifying spectacle.
By
Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Sep. 21, 2021 11:28 AM EDT
Drone footage captured over La Palma, Spain, shows lava from Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been erupting since Sept. 19, burning through a residential area on Sept. 21.
As the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma continues, spectacular drone footage of the lava's unstoppable push through residential areas and toward the sea has been captured.
La Palma, part of the volcanic Canary Islands, a Spanish territory off the coast of northwest Africa, is home to more than 80,000 people. The island was on high alert for a volcanic eruption after more than 22,000 earthquakes were recorded within one week around the volcano, the BBC reported.
The lava flow is moving at speeds of up to 2,300 feet per hour and is expected to cause explosions and clouds of acidic steam when it reaches the Atlantic Ocean this week, with the lava's temperature hitting an extreme 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit, according to The Associated Press.
The drone footage previews what will happen when the lava reaches the ocean, showing the explosive results of the lava overtaking a backyard swimming pool. Chunks of lava topple into the pool, displacing some of water over the pool's edge. The water that remains trapped in the pool rapidly boils over, releasing a tall, geyserlike plume of steam into the air.
A still from the drone footage that shows the lava just before it overtakes a pool in La Palma, Spain. (Ruptly)
The footage also shows the vast scale of the lava flow, with a black wave made out of chunks of lava enveloping houses, backyards, trees and roads as it passes through populated areas of La Palma. Smoke billows from the edge of the lava flow's advance, with the extremely hot lava burning everything it touches. According to reporting from The Associated Press, nobody has been hurt by the volcanic eruption or the subsequent lava flow, but more than 100 homes have been destroyed.
The release of smoke, ash and steam is continuing on the island as the eruption enters its third day. Ángel Víctor Torres, the president of the Canary Islands, announced that damage on La Palma will total an amount higher than 400 million euros (469 million USD).
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Dramatic drone footage captures the moment lava collides with a pool
As lava flowed into populated areas of La Palma, part of the volcanic Canary Islands, a drone was overhead -- and it captured the whole scene as it encroached on homes and even a pool, causing a terrifying spectacle.
By Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Sep. 21, 2021 11:28 AM EDT
Drone footage captured over La Palma, Spain, shows lava from Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been erupting since Sept. 19, burning through a residential area on Sept. 21.
As the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma continues, spectacular drone footage of the lava's unstoppable push through residential areas and toward the sea has been captured.
La Palma, part of the volcanic Canary Islands, a Spanish territory off the coast of northwest Africa, is home to more than 80,000 people. The island was on high alert for a volcanic eruption after more than 22,000 earthquakes were recorded within one week around the volcano, the BBC reported.
The lava flow is moving at speeds of up to 2,300 feet per hour and is expected to cause explosions and clouds of acidic steam when it reaches the Atlantic Ocean this week, with the lava's temperature hitting an extreme 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit, according to The Associated Press.
The drone footage previews what will happen when the lava reaches the ocean, showing the explosive results of the lava overtaking a backyard swimming pool. Chunks of lava topple into the pool, displacing some of water over the pool's edge. The water that remains trapped in the pool rapidly boils over, releasing a tall, geyserlike plume of steam into the air.
A still from the drone footage that shows the lava just before it overtakes a pool in La Palma, Spain. (Ruptly)
The footage also shows the vast scale of the lava flow, with a black wave made out of chunks of lava enveloping houses, backyards, trees and roads as it passes through populated areas of La Palma. Smoke billows from the edge of the lava flow's advance, with the extremely hot lava burning everything it touches. According to reporting from The Associated Press, nobody has been hurt by the volcanic eruption or the subsequent lava flow, but more than 100 homes have been destroyed.
The release of smoke, ash and steam is continuing on the island as the eruption enters its third day. Ángel Víctor Torres, the president of the Canary Islands, announced that damage on La Palma will total an amount higher than 400 million euros (469 million USD).
MORE TO SEE: