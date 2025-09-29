Coastal flooding, rough surf to be Hurricane Imelda's main US threats

The core of Imelda will miss the U.S. coast thanks to high pressure and Hurricane Humberto, but the new hurricane will still trigger dangerous surf, rip currents, and coastal flooding from Florida to the Northeast.

AccuWeather’s Leslie Hudson reported live this morning from Brevard County, Florida, providing updates on how Tropical Storms Imelda and Humberto are affecting the cruise industry.

People in the southeastern United States have Hurricane Humberto and high pressure over the Northeast to thank for Imelda's upcoming right turn to sea this week. However, the two hurricanes and the high will combine forces to bring long-lasting rough surf, dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding.

As expected, Imelda strengthened to a hurricane on Tuesday morning while east of Florida.

High pressure building over the Northeast will block Hurricane Imelda's northward path this week. Instead of the storm tracking inland over the Southeastern states as originally feared, Hurricane Humberto, tracking northwest of Bermuda, will give Imelda a tug and help steer it away from the U.S. at midweek.

This image of hurricanes Imelda and Humberto was captured on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. It shows the swirling of both storms independently, but also with both in unison, or a Fujiwhara Effect. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

As of Monday afternoon, Tropical Storm Imelda had sustained winds of 60 mph. As of Tuesday afternoon Imelda's sustained winds reached 75 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane.

"This is a case where the rare Fujiwhara Effect will help steer Imelda away from the U.S.," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

The Fujiwhara Effect is the interaction of two tropical systems that causes both to dance around each other like a spinning teacup amusement park ride or ballroom dancers moving in unison.

"For a time, Humberto and Imelda will be a little less than 500 miles apart, but close enough for some interaction between the two," DaSilva said.

Instead of either Imelda or Humberto being drawn toward the U.S. coast, Imelda will be steered away as Humberto curves off to the northeast, DaSilva explained.

If Imelda tracked into and stalled over the Carolinas and Georgia as a potent hurricane--a worst-case scenario--feet of rain would have contributed to major flooding on the river systems in the Midlands and Low Country as well as major coastal flooding from a landfalling hurricane.

"The flooding could have been on par with Hurricane Matthew and the more distant Hurricane Nicole from 2016," DaSilva said. "That was a serious viable option for a time late last week."

Instead, the combined influence of Humberto and the high-pressure system will help prevent that scenario from unfolding.

At the start of this week, a plume of tropical moisture extended from the Caribbean to along the Carolina coast. Embedded within that is Tropical Storm Imelda, which is forecast to gather strength and could become the Atlantic's next hurricane of the season.

"Imelda and the moisture plume will lead to locally heavy rain in the Carolinas into Tuesday evening," DaSilva said. "Some of the rain can be heavy enough to lead to isolated flash flooding."

"Along with localized flash flooding, there is the potential for quick-moving thunderstorms along the coast that can spawn waterspouts and tornadoes," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker said.

Wind gusts of tropical storm force (40-60 mph) will graze the immediate coastal areas in North Carolina through Tuesday, until Imelda moves away.

This week, a much more far-reaching problem will impact areas along the Southeast coast and farther north to part of the Northeast coast. First, the flow of air around the high to the north and Imelda to the south will combine forces and create stiff, long-lasting northeast winds in the wake of Imelda.

These winds will push some Atlantic water shoreward, leading to above-normal tides and minor coastal flooding on the barrier islands and the inland bays from New Jersey to Florida.

The combination of the high-pressure area, Imelda and powerful Humberto will greatly agitate Atlantic seas offshore. Wave heights in the vicinity of Humbero will top 40 feet, similar to what Erin did back in midsummer.

This will be a stormy week at sea for fishing vessels and large cruise ships and freighters.

These swells will extend outward toward the U.S. East Coast in the form of large breakers and strong rip currents, which will be hazardous to swimmers.

Imelda to travel very close to Bermuda

While Imelda will turn to the east, a populated area may be directly in its path.

"Bermuda will experience impacts from two hurricanes in close succession," DaSilva said.

Bermuda's islands will first deal with a glancing blow from Humberto, passing to the west, but they could face a direct hit from Imelda, tracking in from the west as a hurricane late this week and only a day or so apart.

First, through Tuesday night, Bermuda will be impacted by squally rain, gusty winds and rough seas due to Humberto's large size, even though the hurricane will pass more than 100 miles to the west and north. Then barely a day later, Imelda will come cruising in from the west Wednesday with wind-swept rain, flooding and pounding seas. The swarm of tropical activity will affect small craft, cruise and shipping interests around the islands for multiple days.

What follows Imelda?

As high pressure expands southward in the Eastern states this week with dry air, rain is expected to shift southward, focusing on the southeast corner of the nation. Much of Florida may be in for frequent showers and thunderstorms along with stiff northeast winds and rough surf along the Atlantic side.

AccuWeather meteorologists will be watching the area from around Florida to the southwestern Gulf and the western Caribbean for tropical activity in the weeks ahead.

The danger is that quick tropical development in these areas would give little time to prepare should a tropical storm or powerful hurricane evolve.

