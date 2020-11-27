Chances increasing for late-season development in Atlantic
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 27, 2020 10:27 AM
Homes and property on several Colombian islands, including San Andres and Provedencia, were severely damaged on Nov. 19, after Iota struck the region as a powerful hurricane.
With November almost over and the official end of the Atlantic hurricane season nearing, AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor an area of disturbed weather that could become the next named storm of the 2020 season.
This year's hurricane season has been not only hyperactive when compared to normal, but also a record-breaker. The 30th storm of the season was Iota, which charged into Nicaragua on Nov. 16 as a Category 4 hurricane with 155-mph winds. However, since Iota dissipated over Central America, tropical activity has slowed considerably across the Atlantic basin.
Despite the late-season doldrums, forecasters remain focused on the possibility that another storm could take shape over the central Atlantic.
This image, captured on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, shows a weak circulation beginning to develop with the cloud pattern with the disturbance several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The specific disturbance that forecasters are watching closely is southeast of several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. It is expected that this will remain an area of concern through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
"It's not out of the question that the tropical disturbance well to the southeast of Bermuda could become a subtropical or even a tropical storm before the end of November," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Lead Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.
A subtropical system has both tropical and non-tropical characteristics. Subtropical systems may draw a considerable amount of dry air into their circulation and may be more spread out in nature, when compared to tropical systems and may have a poor structure overall.
At present, AccuWeather meteorologists believe the chance of the disturbance becoming a tropical or subtropical depression has increased to about 50%, but that could change as the weekend progresses.
"The system was experiencing strong wind shear on Friday morning, but that wind shear is likely to decrease this weekend, which can allow the system to quickly organize and increase in strength," Kottlowski said.
Wind shear is the increase in strength or change in direction of breezes from near the sea surface to high in the atmosphere and/or the same in the horizontal through the atmosphere. Strong wind shear can prevent a tropical system from forming or cause an established tropical system to weaken.
"Wind shear is forecast to increase where the system is expected to track next week, which would cause it to weaken or prevent it from forming if it misses its chance in the coming days." Kottlowski said.
Whether a defined tropical feature forms or not, strong westerly winds would likely keep any system that forms so far out in the Atlantic away from North America, preventing any impacts from reaching land.
AccuWeather meteorologists are also keeping an eye on a possible development area near the Azores on the far eastern side of the Atlantic Basin.
Just like the disturbance closer to Bermuda, this disturbance has a low possibility, 30% or less, of developing into a defined system. However, because it is so close to land, it could still help to bring rain to parts of Europe next week.
The 30 named storms thus far during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season shattered the previous record of 28 storms from the notorious 2005 hurricane season, which produced storms such as Katrina, Rita and Wilma. In addition, another record was set this season with 12 named storms making landfall along U.S. coastlines. Five of those landfalls were in Louisiana.
Should a depression form in the area southeast of Bermuda later this week or at some other point in the Atlantic in the weeks ahead, 2020 would be in sole possession of the record-high number of tropical depressions, surpassing 2005's count of 31. The 2005 season also holds the record for hurricanes with 15 and major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger) with seven. So far in 2020, there have been 13 hurricanes with six of those reaching major hurricane status.
The season will officially conclude on Nov. 30, but forecasters caution that it's not unrealistic that a post-season storm could form in December. In the 2005 season, there were two named systems that roamed the Atlantic in December, including one, Epsilon, that became a hurricane.
Even if a storm forms after Nov. 30 through the end of Dec. 31, it would be considered to be part of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Chances increasing for late-season development in Atlantic
By Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 27, 2020 10:27 AM
Homes and property on several Colombian islands, including San Andres and Provedencia, were severely damaged on Nov. 19, after Iota struck the region as a powerful hurricane.
With November almost over and the official end of the Atlantic hurricane season nearing, AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor an area of disturbed weather that could become the next named storm of the 2020 season.
This year's hurricane season has been not only hyperactive when compared to normal, but also a record-breaker. The 30th storm of the season was Iota, which charged into Nicaragua on Nov. 16 as a Category 4 hurricane with 155-mph winds. However, since Iota dissipated over Central America, tropical activity has slowed considerably across the Atlantic basin.
Despite the late-season doldrums, forecasters remain focused on the possibility that another storm could take shape over the central Atlantic.
This image, captured on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, shows a weak circulation beginning to develop with the cloud pattern with the disturbance several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The specific disturbance that forecasters are watching closely is southeast of several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. It is expected that this will remain an area of concern through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
"It's not out of the question that the tropical disturbance well to the southeast of Bermuda could become a subtropical or even a tropical storm before the end of November," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Lead Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.
A subtropical system has both tropical and non-tropical characteristics. Subtropical systems may draw a considerable amount of dry air into their circulation and may be more spread out in nature, when compared to tropical systems and may have a poor structure overall.
At present, AccuWeather meteorologists believe the chance of the disturbance becoming a tropical or subtropical depression has increased to about 50%, but that could change as the weekend progresses.
"The system was experiencing strong wind shear on Friday morning, but that wind shear is likely to decrease this weekend, which can allow the system to quickly organize and increase in strength," Kottlowski said.
Wind shear is the increase in strength or change in direction of breezes from near the sea surface to high in the atmosphere and/or the same in the horizontal through the atmosphere. Strong wind shear can prevent a tropical system from forming or cause an established tropical system to weaken.
"Wind shear is forecast to increase where the system is expected to track next week, which would cause it to weaken or prevent it from forming if it misses its chance in the coming days." Kottlowski said.
Whether a defined tropical feature forms or not, strong westerly winds would likely keep any system that forms so far out in the Atlantic away from North America, preventing any impacts from reaching land.
AccuWeather meteorologists are also keeping an eye on a possible development area near the Azores on the far eastern side of the Atlantic Basin.
Just like the disturbance closer to Bermuda, this disturbance has a low possibility, 30% or less, of developing into a defined system. However, because it is so close to land, it could still help to bring rain to parts of Europe next week.
Related:
The 30 named storms thus far during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season shattered the previous record of 28 storms from the notorious 2005 hurricane season, which produced storms such as Katrina, Rita and Wilma. In addition, another record was set this season with 12 named storms making landfall along U.S. coastlines. Five of those landfalls were in Louisiana.
Should a depression form in the area southeast of Bermuda later this week or at some other point in the Atlantic in the weeks ahead, 2020 would be in sole possession of the record-high number of tropical depressions, surpassing 2005's count of 31. The 2005 season also holds the record for hurricanes with 15 and major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger) with seven. So far in 2020, there have been 13 hurricanes with six of those reaching major hurricane status.
The season will officially conclude on Nov. 30, but forecasters caution that it's not unrealistic that a post-season storm could form in December. In the 2005 season, there were two named systems that roamed the Atlantic in December, including one, Epsilon, that became a hurricane.
Even if a storm forms after Nov. 30 through the end of Dec. 31, it would be considered to be part of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo