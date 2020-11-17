Category 4 Hurricane Iota to deliver catastrophic blow to Central America

The extremely dangerous hurricane could unleash the worst floods the region has had "in a thousand years or more" as it approaches in the midst of a humanitarian crisis triggered by Eta less than two weeks ago.

Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua as monster Category 4 hurricane

AccuWeather Meteorologist warn some areas along the coast of Nicaragua ‘will be uninhabitable for months’ after Iota’s ferocious 155 mph winds and flooding rainfall.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Calif. Governor pulls ‘emergency brake’

As cases accelerate in California, the governor issued orders that will impact 94% of the state’s population. And if you haven’t visited Santa at a mall yet this year, prepare to see a few different things.