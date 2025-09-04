Atlantic tropical rainstorm to reach Caribbean as a hurricane next week

A budding tropical rainstorm is forecast to strengthen into a powerful hurricane and impact the northeast Caribbean by midweek, while other areas across the Atlantic and Gulf are being monitored.

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a tropical rainstorm that they say is likely to become Hurricane Gabrielle by Sept. 10.

A budding tropical rainstorm has a high risk of organizing into a full-fledged tropical storm and then strengthening into a hurricane before reaching the Caribbean by the middle of next week.

Following a rare quiet stretch around Labor Day weekend, the Atlantic is becoming active again with multiple areas being monitored for development.

As of Thursday, dry air and wind shear were limiting the development of a tropical rainstorm located about one-third of the way across the Atlantic, but conditions are expected to become more favorable soon.

“People in the northeast Caribbean should closely monitor forecast updates,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. “We expect tropical storm Gabrielle to form this weekend to early next week and then strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.”

The storm could rapidly strengthen. People and officials from the Leewards to Puerto Rico, including cruise, shipping and fishing interests, should take note of the unfolding situation.

By the middle of next week, the Leeward Islands could experience deteriorating conditions from a hurricane passing close by or right over the region, including torrential rain, powerful winds and rough seas.

If named, the next tropical storm of the 2025 Atlantic season would be called Gabrielle.

The track and strength of the storm as it moves through the region will determine how heavy the rain and how strong the winds become.

At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists are expecting a zone of winds reaching 100-120 mph to pass through parts of the northeastern islands of the Caribbean.

Based on a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, the AccuWeather StormMax™ wind gust is 130 in the islands over the northeastern Caribbean.

Along with that high wind zone will be a band where 4-8 inches of rain may fall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches from the Leewards to Puerto Rico.

Rain and winds of this magnitude can lead to considerable property damage and power outages, as well as the likelihood of dangerous flash flooding and mudslides. The steep terrain on some of the islands could make the situation life-threatening.

Tracking the storm later next week

“The strength of the Bermuda High over the central Atlantic, along with steering winds, will determine whether this system continues west toward the U.S. East Coast or turns north into the open Atlantic next week,” DaSilva said.

If its path is blocked, it could stall for a time over the western Atlantic.

More storms likely later in September

“A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa next week,” DaSilva said. “This wave is likely to encounter less dry air and more favorable conditions for tropical development.”

AccuWeather meteorologists are also monitoring a non-tropical system producing a swirl of clouds about halfway between Dominica and Bermuda in the central Atlantic. Under the right conditions, this type of storm can acquire tropical characteristics.

Any cluster of showers and thunderstorms that organizes in the Gulf could develop into a tropical storm, especially during the second half of September. Water temperatures are more than sufficiently high enough for development and are running above the historical average.

The historical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is around Sept. 10. However, because the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain warm well into autumn, many tropical storms and hurricanes typically develop from mid-September through October.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially continues through Nov. 30.

