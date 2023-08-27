Hurricane warning in effect as AccuWeather warns Idalia will undergo explosive strengthening ahead of Florida landfall

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to intensify into a major hurricane before it makes landfall along the west coast of Florida, posing significant risks to lives and property in Florida by midweek.

A new tropical system has taken shape and will track across the Gulf of Mexico before approaching the United States in the coming days.

Floridians are bracing for a major hurricane strike on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Idalia has begun to strengthen while churning west of Cuba. AccuWeather hurricane experts say the storm will rapidly intensify into a powerful major hurricane on Tuesday over the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in the state.

An ‘extreme’ risk for impacts is now in place for a portion of the Sunshine State, centered around the Big Bend region bridging the Gulf coasts of the panhandle and peninsula. This area will be most at risk for life-threatening storm surge flooding, damaging winds and torrential rain as Idalia approaches as a hurricane on Wednesday morning.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the west coast of Florida, extending from the eastern part of the Panhandle, encompassing Tampa Bay and points south of there. Tropical storm watches and warnings are also out for other regions of Florida's Gulf Coast, including the Florida Keys.

Tropical Storm Idalia, as seen on AccuWeather RealVue™ Satellite as of Monday morning, Aug. 28.

A broader area across the southeastern U.S., from Georgia to the Carolinas and Virginia, is then forecast to be directly impacted by the storm later in the week.

On Sunday morning, Tropical Depression 10 strengthened into Tropical Storm Idalia. As of Monday morning, it was meandering just to the west of Cuba's westernmost point, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (105 km/h). A slow, erratic motion is expected to continue into Monday afternoon, before the system picks up steam and starts moving north toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico, "threading the needle" between the Yucatán Peninsula and Cuba via the Yucatán Channel.

"The storm is expected to continue to strengthen in the southern and eastern Gulf of Mexico in the coming days as it becomes more organized amid very high ocean water temperatures and low wind shear," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Once a storm enters the Gulf, it usually cannot exit without striking land. AccuWeather's EyePath® Forecast for Idalia indicates a landfall as a hurricane in Florida by Wednesday morning. In the lead-up to that landfall, the storm could strengthen quickly.

"AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned that this system could strengthen rapidly up until the point of landfall as it moves across an area of very high ocean temperatures in the Gulf," said Buckingham. "This will pose an extra risk to Florida since preparations for an intense hurricane may need to be completed very quickly."

Rapid intensification of a tropical cyclone is defined as an increase in maximum sustained winds of at least 35 mph (55 km/h) in a period of 24 hours or less, according to the National Hurricane Center. As Buckingham points out, this quick strengthening right before landfall can pose an extra danger, since the degree of preparations needed ahead of the storm's arrival may have to be elevated in the final hours.

Ahead of impacting the U.S., Idalia will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and rough surf to the Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba into Monday, where tropical storm watches and warnings were in effect. Wind gusts as high as 75 mph (120 km/h), and rainfall amounts in the range of 4 to 8 inches (100 to 200 mm) can be expected there through the early part of the week.

After that, Florida will be next up for impacts. While the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for hurricanes in the Caribbean is less than 1, it has been elevated to a 3 in Florida, indicating a high risk for flooding and significant damage from both wind and storm surge.

"Damaging winds of 40 to 60 mph can occur across Florida and parts of the Southeast," said Buckingham. "Closest to where the tropical system makes landfall, however, wind gusts of up to 120 to 140 mph can occur."

Given the risk for rapid intensification, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 140 mph is possible near landfall near the panhandle and Big Bend of Florida. AccuWeather hurricane experts are now forecasting Idalia to come ashore as a major hurricane, with Category 3 level winds (111 to 129 mph) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Flooding is also a big concern, with 4 to 8 inches of rain possible in a swath from northern Florida through the Southeast. Where the most intense rainfall occurs, rainfall totals can approach an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches, which would lead to major, life-threatening flooding, since most of the rain will fall over the span of 12 hours or less.

"Isolated tornadoes can also occur to the east of the center of the circulation as it moves across Florida," added AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Ahead of Idalia's arrival, residents and tourists, especially along Florida's Gulf coast, are urged to begin preparations, and have a plan in place to evacuate, should that order eventually be issued by local officials. Panama City, Mexico Beach, Apalachicola, Steinhatchee and Cedar Key are among the locations along or near the Gulf coast in or near the higher risk area.

Since landfall is still about two days out, there is room for Idalia to take a slightly different path. AccuWeather's cone of uncertainty, which shows a larger area of where the storm can realistically track, extends from the Tampa Bay area, all the way west into the western Florida Panhandle. Because of this, residents and tourists not just near the storm's forecast path should monitor its progress.

Hurricane watches have already been issued for Florida by the National Hurricane Center, ahead of Idalia's arrival. Hurricane watches currently range between but not including the cities of Tallahassee, Jacksonville and Punta Gorda.

Despite an expected gradual loss of wind intensity after the storm comes ashore, the threats will not be limited to just the Gulf Coast and the Sunshine State. A large swath of the Southeast will be at risk for flooding, damaging winds and coastal impacts, especially as the system interacts with a frontal boundary that is stalled out over the region.

Rain totaling 4 to 8 inches and wind gusts of at least 40 mph, can occur all the way through eastern Georgia and the Carolinas through late week, complicating vacation plans for some in the days leading up to the Labor Day weekend.

Those looking to head to the beaches along Florida's Gulf coast, and even along the southeastern Atlantic coast, will have to be wary of rough surf and rip currents, which can begin days ahead of the storm's arrival. This increase in wave activity along the East coast will not only be due to Idalia but also from Hurricane Franklin, which is churning well off in the Atlantic as of Monday.

The paths of Idalia and Franklin could eventually cross, as the storm is forecast to move back over the ocean late next week and over Labor Day weekend, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

"By late week, the storm can turn toward the east and re-emerge over the Atlantic Ocean," added Buckingham. At this point, little re-intensification can be expected, and the system will be moving away from the East Coast towards Bermuda.

Idalia is now the 10th tropical or subtropical storm to form during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. According to a post on X from Colorado State University hurricane expert Philip Klotzbach, this season is just the seventh since modern records began in which 10 storms had formed by Aug. 27.

