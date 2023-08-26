Franklin forecast to become first major hurricane of Atlantic season before impacting Bermuda, Canada

Franklin, now a hurricane, is forecast to strengthen even more into the new week, while passing between the East Coast of the U.S. and Bermuda.

Franklin will get its second wind over the Atlantic later this week as it tracks northward toward Bermuda.

After bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Hispaniola last week, Franklin continues to churn in the Atlantic, and is expected to strengthen into the season's first major hurricane this upcoming week before bringing impacts to Bermuda and Atlantic Canada, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

The storm, which became the Atlantic season's second hurricane on Saturday morning, is also expected to bring indirect impacts to the U.S. East Coast, where rough surf and rip currents could imperil swimmers as summer winds down.

Hurricane Franklin, as seen on AccuWeather RealVue™ Satellite on Sat. morning, Aug. 26.

As of midday Saturday, local time, Franklin was drifting around in the Atlantic a few hundred miles to the east of the Turks and Caicos as a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (SSWHS). The storm will likely make a turn to the north and then north-northwest into early next week while slowly strengthening.

An eye-like feature was evident on satellite imagery on Saturday, indicative of the strengthening that the hurricane was undergoing.

AccuWeather's hurricane experts now expect the storm to gain enough wind intensity to become the season's first major hurricane for a time early in the week. A major hurricane is one that packs maximum sustained winds of Category 3 or higher (at least 111 mph or 178 km/h) on the SSHWS.

"The slow-forward movement of Franklin will allow for more time for strengthening over the next few days," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "There is the potential for rapid intensification into the early part of the week, thanks to warm ocean waters and little wind shear."

While a direct landfall is unlikely, first up for impacts will be the island nation of Bermuda.

"AccuWeather's current forecast has the storm passing far enough to the west of Bermuda to limit significant impacts, though there will still be a period of gusty winds and rough surf," said Buckingham.

The rough surf will be the first impact to arrive, as early as late this weekend as swells reach the coast, increasing the risk for rip currents dangerous swimming conditions. After that, strong winds and perhaps some rain is forecast to arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday, even though the core of Franklin should pass several hundred miles to the west of the island nation.

"As Franklin passes to the west of Bermuda, a period of 40 to 50 mph (65 to 80 km/h) wind gusts are expected into midweek," said Buckingham. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for wind in Bermuda is 60 mph (95 km/h), which can be enough to bring down tree limbs and cause minor damage.

Despite impacts being just a few days out in the future, there is still the opportunity for Franklin to take a different track, say AccuWeather meteorologists. "If Franklin tracks farther to the east and closer to Bermuda, impacts could be more significant," warned Buckingham.

Following Bermuda, the next nation at significant risk for direct impacts from Franklin will be Canada, specifically Newfoundland, the country's easternmost province, which is no stranger to stormy weather.

"Heading into the second half of next week, Franklin could pass close enough to bring some rain and wind to eastern Newfoundland," said Buckingham.

Before approaching Newfoundland, the storm is forecast to increase in forward speed, but lose wind intensity and even tropical characteristics as it interacts with another storm moving through eastern Canada. Despite that, a path a few hundred miles offshore, as is currently forecast, can still bring strong winds and heavy rain, say AccuWeather experts.

Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph (65 to 90 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph (115 km/h), and 1 to 2 inches (25 to 50 mm) of rain, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 3 inches (75 mm), are expected for southeastern Newfoundland around Thursday.

While no rain and wind is forecast, the Eastern U.S. will see some indirect impacts from Franklin next week, as it churns well offshore. Rough surf and strong rip currents are expected to impact the beaches along the East Coast, especially in the Tuesday to Wednesday timeframe.

"As Franklin ramps up in wind intensity early this week, vacationers and residents alike along the coast should be prepared for dangerous swimming conditions," warned Buckingham. "There is even the potential for beach closures."

The prospects of rough surf and beach closures is poor timing for those looking to get in some last-minute swimming as meteorological summer draws to a close next week, and many schools return to session.

The waves and rough surf generated by Franklin could worsen tidal flooding along the East Coast, which is expected to occur at times of high tide around the full "Super Blue Moon" the middle of next week. This will especially be the case in areas along the Southeast coast that are most sensitive to tidal flooding, such as Charleston Harbor in South Carolina, and Miami Beach in Florida.

Hurricane Franklin comes amid a busy period in the tropical Atlantic. A new tropical storm or hurricane is forecast to form in the Gulf of Mexico into the early part of the new week, and then impact Florida. Meanwhile, AccuWeather meteorologists are two other areas in the open central and eastern Atlantic where tropical storm formation could occur by late in the week.

The statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is only about two weeks away, on Sept. 10.

