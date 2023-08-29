AccuWeather hurricane experts track Idalia's path after landfall

Flooding rain, damaging winds and tornadoes are expected to follow along the formidable storm's path through Georgia and the Carolinas -- and the storm's first pass through the Southeast may not be its last.

Flooding rain, strong winds and severe thunderstorms are expected to follow Idalia's path across the Southeast well after the powerful hurricane tears a path of destruction across northern Florida -- and the storm's first pass through the region may not be its last, AccuWeather hurricane experts say.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that Idalia will continue to pack a punch as it sweeps along or just inland of the Southeast coast, even as it interacts with land and begins to lose wind intensity.

Tropical downpours to raise flooding risk from Georgia to the Carolinas

Heavy rainfall and inland flooding is expected to be the most widespread impact from Idalia beyond landfall.

"A large swath of the Southeast will be at risk for flooding, damaging winds and coastal impacts, especially as Idalia interacts with a frontal boundary that is stalled out over the region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

The preceding frontal boundary was already dousing part of the region with localized downpours into Tuesday night.

"Rain from Idalia totaling 4 to 8 inches can occur all the way through eastern Georgia and the Carolinas through late week, complicating vacation plans for some in the days leading up to the Labor Day weekend," Deger said.

Cities such as Columbia, South Carolina, and Raleigh, North Carolina, are likely to observe a few inches of rain, potential street flooding and travel disruptions as Idalia moves along.

Storm drains should be cleared of any debris to lessen the risk of becoming clogged and resulting in street flooding during Idalia's deluge.

AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be a sharp variation on the northwestern side of the storm delineating which areas will pick up tropical downpours and which communities will remain dry. Latest indications point toward the heavy rain remaining southeast of the southern Appalachians, limiting the risk of mudslides in the high terrain.

Idalia may continue to pack a punch in terms of wind

Wind gusts are expected to remain strong enough with the storm to cause localized damage along the Southeast coast and roughly 100 miles inland across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

"Peak wind gusts of 40-60 mph can expand through the eastern Carolinas, which can result in localized damage, downed trees and power lines. Once the storm begins to move northeastward over southeastern Georgia and into the Atlantic, gusts can blow between 60 and 80 mph through the central coast of South Carolina," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said.

It is possible for winds to gust to 100 mph along the eastern coast of Georiga, including in Savannah, depending on how long it takes for Idalia's wind field to unravel after landfall.

AccuWeather experts urge residents to stow away or secure outdoor furniture, planters or other loose items that could be tossed around in the gusty winds.

Tornado risk to sweep along Southeast coast

Areas to the north and east of Idalia's path will not only face heavy rainfall and gusty winds but also a risk of tornadoes and waterspouts.

Tornadoes in tropical systems can spin up quickly and be obscured by darkness or rainfall, making it vital for residents to ensure they have a way to receive severe weather warnings.

Cities in the area at risk for quick spin-up tornadoes Wednesday into Wednesday night include Jacksonville, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Wilmington and Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Could Idalia make another run at the southeast U.S.?

AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the trends of Idalia's projected path beyond its sweep across the Southeastern states. Latest indications point toward the storm taking a more convoluted path off the Southeast coast, as opposed to quickly moving out to sea.

Weak steering breezes off the coast of the Southeast could cause Idalia to meander offshore for a time over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

"If this occurs, it is possible the system could loop around and head back toward the U.S., and perhaps Florida," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Regardless of whether what's left of Idalia comes back across part of the southeast U.S. with rain and perhaps wind, AccuWeather meteorologists say the storm's proximity to the coast can lead to a prolonged period of rough surf and rip currents for the Southeast beaches.

Prior to any potential curve back toward the U.S., Idalia could help to enhance downpours across Bermuda from Friday through the weekend. The island nation will get brushed by Franklin's outer rain bands into Wednesday.

