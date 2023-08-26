Franklin, the first major hurricane of Atlantic season set to impact Bermuda

Franklin, a major hurricane, is forecast to make a pass to the northwest of Bermuda.

Copied

Franklin is getting its second wind over the Atlantic as it tracks northward toward Bermuda.

On Monday morning, Franklin became the first major hurricane in the Atlantic basin this season. AccuWeather hurricane experts continue to warn that the powerful cyclone could impact portions of Bermuda this week, while still sending some impacts to the East Coast.

The storm became just the second hurricane of the Atlantic season on Saturday morning, following Don which occurred during the month of July. Franklin continued to intensify throughout the weekend and by 5 a.m. EDT on Monday, Franklin had strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane. Franklin then reached Category 4 status during the midmorning. A major hurricane is one that packs maximum sustained winds of Category 3 or higher (at least 111 mph or 178 km/h) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (SSWHS).

While the storm was strengthening, an eyelike feature that was occasionally evident on Sunday on satellite imagery, indicated Franklin was strengthening. A very clear eye is visible on satellite now as the storm has achieved beautiful symmetry while strengthening.

Hurricane Franklin churns in Atlantic

AccuWeather forecasters say Franklin is expected to maintain this impressive intensity throughout most of the day on Tuesday.

Franklin's general north-northeastward track is expected to move the hurricane out of an area of warm water and reduced wind shear by the afternoon on Tuesday, increasing the chances it will lose wind intensity.

As the storm moves north-northeast Tuesday into Wednesday, it will remain well to the east of the United States, but near the island of Bermuda.

While a direct landfall is unlikely, the island nation of Bermuda will still face some impacts.

"AccuWeather's current forecast has the storm passing far enough to the northwest of Bermuda to limit significant impacts, though there will still be a period of gusty winds and rough surf," said Buckingham.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

The rough surf and swells spread to the coast Monday, creating challenging rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions. Strong winds and perhaps some rain are forecast to arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday, even though the core of Franklin should pass to the northwest of the island nation.

"As Franklin passes to the northwest of Bermuda, a period of 40- to 60-mph (65- to 95-km/h) wind gusts [is] expected into midweek," said Buckingham. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for wind in Bermuda is 75 mph (120 km/h), which can be enough to bring down tree limbs and cause minor damage.

While no rain and wind are forecast, the eastern United States will have some indirect impacts from Franklin this week as it churns well offshore. Rough surf and strong rip currents are expected to impact the beaches along the East coast, especially in the Tuesday to Wednesday time frame.

"Vacationers and residents alike along the coast should be prepared for dangerous swimming conditions," warned Buckingham. "There is even the potential for beach closures."

The prospects of rough surf and beach closures are poor timing for those looking to get in some last-minute swimming as meteorological summer draws to a close this week and many schools return to session.

The waves and rough surf generated by Franklin could worsen tidal flooding along the East coast, which is expected to occur at times of high tide around the full "Super Blue Moon" in the middle of this week. This will especially be the case in areas along the Southeast coast that are most sensitive to tidal flooding, such as Charleston Harbor in South Carolina, and Miami Beach in Florida.

Hurricane Franklin comes amid a busy period in the tropical Atlantic. Hurricane Idalia was named on Sunday and is expected to impact Florida as a major hurricane later this week. Meanwhile, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring two other areas in the eastern Atlantic where tropical storm formation could occur by late in the week.

The statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is only about two weeks away, on Sept. 10.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.