Reed Timmer was live on the AccuWeather Network on Thursday to recount what he saw during his storm chase of Hurricane Idalia. On Wednesday morning, Timmer was positioned in Cedar Key, Florida, a coastal location that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico and a point where some of Idalia’s worst storm surge flooding occurred.

“That came in like a tsunami … almost like a debris flow as it came in,” Timmer said, adding that the water continued to rise and wave action on top of that ravaged the first floor of coastal homes. Timmer reported from Ocala, Florida, a point farther inland between Gainesville and Orlando on Thursday. He discussed the long road to recovery ahead and why it was one of the most significant storm surges that he had ever intercepted. Watch his full report: