Idalia
Active
Currently: Hurricane - Category 1, approximately 135 mi from the dry tortugas
Max Sustained Winds
Max Wind Gusts
Movement
Pressure
Click on points along the path for more info.
Tap on points along the path for more info.
Forecast Track
Past Track
Window of Movement
Forecast Eye Path updated 1 hour ago
Live Coverage
Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day.
CURRENT STATS
Maximum Sustained Winds 75 mph
Max Wind Gusts 85 mph
Position 23.34°N, -84.99°W
Movement N 14 mph
Pressure 28.97 in
Idalia Max Wind SpeedsFriday, 8/25 - Monday, 9/4
mph
Sustained Winds
Wind Gusts
Sustained Winds
Wind Gusts
Wind Flow
This interactive map provides a visual representation of wind speed and direction over the next 24 hours
Maximum Sustained Winds
The projected maximum sustained winds of an active tropical system
Maximum Wind Gusts
The projected maximum wind gusts of an active tropical system
Show more Show less
Active Global StormsSee all
Hurricane Preparedness See More
Now
Risk to Life and Property
Some Moderate High Extreme
Rainfall
1 2 4 > 8 in
Max Sustained Winds
39 56 74 96 111 130 > 157 mph
Max Wind Gusts
40 60 80 100 120 140 > 160 mph
Storm Surge
1 3 6 10 > 15 ft
Wind (mph)
<20 20 30 40 50 60 70 >70