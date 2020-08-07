Tackling dry skin in the colder seasons

Winter is coming. Whether you like it or not, the weather will be turning colder. Get ahead of it now, and your skin will thank you later. Here are some ideas on what to use to be ready.

How to prepare for an evacuation amid COVID-19

Organizations such as the Red Cross are uniquely preparing to keep people safe in evacuation shelters from both the wildfires and the pandemic in 2020.

AccuWeather School: You cannot dive under tsunamis to survive them

A tsunami is a wave, but not the kind that you can just dive under the water to avoid being knocked down. Find out why they are so much more dangerous than typical large ocean waves.