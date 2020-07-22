Tropical Storm Gonzalo develops, shattering yet another Atlantic record

Gonzalo became the earliest ever “G” named storm in the basin on Wednesday morning — the latest in a string of storms to beat out the historic 2005 hurricane season.

Over 50 million at risk for severe weather on Wednesday

Winds up to 65 mph, torrential flooding downpours and even some isolated tornadoes are possible as dangerous thunderstorms trek through the Northeast.

Double whammy from triple-digit temperatures, triple-digit days without rain hit Phoenix

The last day since Phoenix saw a measurable amount of rain was well beyond three months ago -- and, since then, temperatures have skyrocketed into the triple digits with little sign of significant relief.