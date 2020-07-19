Caribbean, Gulf Coast on alert for tropical development this week
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 19, 2020 12:12 PM
Plan your hurricane evacuation in advance; it’s never too early to do so. The worst you can do in the event of a hurricane is prepare at the last minute.
Following a stretch of less tropical activity, new tropical feature could take shape in the Atlantic Ocean Basin this week.
Dry air and strong winds over the last several weeks have prevented any organized tropical activity the last few weeks. The last tropical system to form was Tropical Storm Fay, which made landfall earlier this month in New Jersey, on July 10.
The period of less activity in the tropics may end this week.
"A tropical wave will sweep through several of the Caribbean Islands through Tuesday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
The wave is forecast to track very close to the mountainous terrain of Cuba, and as such is not expected to gain wind strength during that time. Instead, the impact may be felt in terms of rainfall.
The presence of the tropical wave will enhance the rainfall in the region, bringing more widespread rain and thunderstorms with some downpours.
Once the wave moves into the Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday, the environment will have more favorable conditions for tropical development. Two of the important ingredients for tropical development are warm, open waters and minimal wind shear, both of which will be present in the Gulf this week.
"Due to the brisk, westward movement of this feature through the warm waters of the Gulf, it will have a limited amount of time to develop," Douty explained.
Whether a more organized system forms from this tropical wave or not, the Gulf Coast could be the target of heavy, tropical downpours towards the end of the week, depending on it's exact track.
The general westward motion makes portions of the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast a possible target for any impacts from the tropical wave, or a more organized system. However, there is still plenty of time for the wave to change its course.
Behind the wave currently over Hispaniola, several more tropical waves dot the waters from the Leeward islands to the western shores of Africa. AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor these for any possible development in the coming weeks.
That Gulf of Mexico is not the only body of water that could produce an organized tropical feature this week. In the Eastern Pacific Ocean, there is the potential for a tropical depression to form by the middle of the week.
