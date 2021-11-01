COP26 climate summit: Biden calls for 'bold' action to curb emissions
By
Clyde Hughes, UPI,
Updated Nov. 1, 2021 1:54 PM EDT
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday pledged that the United States will hit its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, work with the European Union on an aggressive strategy to reduce methane emissions and do more to help developing nations fight climate change.
Biden was among the heads of state to speak at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland, known as COP26. Experts have said the gathering may be the last best chance to get the world on track to meet goals set out in the Paris Agreement.
Biden touted his Build Back Better initiative still being negotiated in Congress that he believes will commit the United States to take its most aggressive steps in fighting climate change.
"We're planning for both a short-term spring to 2030 that will keep 1.5 degrees C in reach and a marathon that will take us to the finish line and transform the largest economy in the world into a thriving, innovative equitable and just clean energy engine for a net-zero world."
Biden said the climate change industry will create new jobs in the United States, from building wind farms to installing electric car stations as the nation switches to electric vehicles.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, greet US President Joe Biden at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Biden said he will release later Monday the United States' long-term strategy to show how the country aims to achieve its goal of net-zero emission economy-wide by 2050. He said that his administration will announce new initiatives over the next several days.
The administration will also reach out around the globe to help others reach their climate change goals, he said.
"We're going to do our part when it comes to helping the rest of the world take action as well," Biden said. "We want to do more to help countries around the world, especially developing countries, accelerate their clean energy transition, address pollution and show the world we must all share a clean healthier, cleaner planet."
He touted his administration's effort to work with the European Union to lower methane emissions.
"Together with the European Union, we are launching a global methane pledge to collectively reduce methane emissions, one of the most potent greenhouse gases, by about 30% by the end of the decade," Biden said. "More than 70 countries have already signed up to support the rapid reduction of methane pollution, and I encourage every nation to sign on."
About 130 people are scheduled to attend the conference, which officially began on Sunday but begins in earnest Monday with the Leaders' Event.
