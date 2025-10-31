AccuWeather Provides the Best, Most Actionable Warnings, in Some Cases, the Only Advance Notice, For Multiple Damaging Tornadoes Across Southern U.S.

AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice for a tornado that struck near Kendalia, Texas and the ONLY known source to provide significant advance notice for a tornado that developed near Elberta, Alabama.

From Friday, October 24, through Sunday, October 26, a storm moved from Texas to Alabama, producing several damaging tornadoes along its path. These tornadoes caused not only power outages but also damaged businesses and homes.

Near Kendalia, TX:

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 4 minutes of valuable advance notice BEFORE a tornado touched down near Kendalia, TX.

The National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources failed to issue a tornado warning until 4 minutes AFTER the tornado was already on the ground.

The critical advance notice, available only from AccuWeather, enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and stay safer.

Near Elberta, AL:

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 20 minutes of advance notice before a tornado touched down near Elberta, AL.

The NWS and all other known sources failed to issue a tornado warning until only 2 minutes before the tornado was on the ground.

The critical additional 18 minutes of lead time, available only from AccuWeather, once again enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and stay safer.

People and businesses relying on NWS warnings or warnings from all other known sources, which repackage NWS warnings, would have been less prepared and in the case of Kendalia, completely unprepared for a destructive tornado unless they were utilizing AccuWeather warnings.â¯ Some warning systems, including Wireless Emergency Alerting (WEA) based upon the less accurate NWS warnings, would not have been activated or activated too late.

AccuWeather’s earlier warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers and AccuWeather Premium+ subscribers through the AccuWeather app.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate, and often earlier notifications and greater detail on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the more than 100 events every year in which AccuWeather forecasts, with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts, help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

