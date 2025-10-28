AccuWeather Provides the Best, Most Actionable Warning For Damaging Thunderstorm Winds, Probable Tornado in Fort Worth, Texas

AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice of damaging winds similar to a tornado and enabled people to be best prepared.

Severe thunderstorms roared across the Plains from Oct. 23-24, hammering towns with intense hail, drenching rain and stunning lightning.

On Oct. 24, severe thunderstorms impacted the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, producing damaging winds of 85 mph, as reported by the National Weather Service (NWS). Additionally, multiple weather radar signatures associated with rapidly developing tornadoes were present.â¯ AccuWeather’s tornado experts believe that at least one tornado may have touched down, though a NWS site survey has not yet confirmed a tornado occurred.â¯ Regardless of official designation, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice of damaging winds similar to a tornado and enabled people to be best prepared.â¯



The NWS only issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for winds of 65 mph.â¯ As such, people and businesses relying on NWS warnings or warnings from all other known sources, which repackage NWS warnings, would have been unprepared for destructive wind gusts of 85 mph, unless they were utilizing AccuWeather warnings.â¯ Some warning systems, including Wireless Emergency Alerting (WEA) based upon the less accurate NWS warning, would not have been activated.

AccuWeather’s forecasts were once again more valuable and provided more impactful descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safer.â¯ AccuWeather’s more advanced warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers.

In Fort Worth, Texas:

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a SkyGuard®â¯Tornado Warning which exclusively provided 7 minutes of precious advance notice BEFORE damaging winds, consistent with those in a tornado, were confirmed to have struck portions of the Fort Worth metro.â¯

The NWS and all other known sources NEVER issued a Tornado Warning and only issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for winds of 65 mph, far below the winds of 85 mph that the NWS confirmed.

More than a day in advance, on Thursday afternoon, the risk for damaging winds, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes in the Fort Worth area on Friday evening was highlighted in all AccuWeather forecasts, including the forecasts on AccuWeather.com and the free AccuWeather app.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often more advanced notifications with greater detail of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.â¯â¯â¯

â¯This is another example of the more than 100 events every year where AccuWeather’s forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and better descriptions of weather impacts help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.â¯â¯

