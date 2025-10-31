AccuWeather Exclusively Provides the Most Accurate Forecasts with Most Advance Notice, Superior Description of Impacts for U.K. Damaging Winds

AccuWeather was the first known source to accurately predict the heavy rain and damaging winds that led to power outages and the closure of railway lines, roads and ferry services.

CARDIFF, WALES - OCTOBER 4: A tree blown over damaging a fence on Romilly Road on October 4, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for Storm Amy which is the first named storm of the year. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images) (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Humberto became a named tropical storm on Sept. 24 and then became a hurricane before crossing the Atlantic. The storm (also referred to as Storm Amy by the U.K.’s Met Office) then impacted northwest Europe on Oct. 3 and 4 with damaging winds and heavy rain.

AccuWeather was the first known source to accurately predict the heavy rain and damaging winds that led to power outages and the closure of railway lines, roads and ferry services. AccuWeather forecasts were more detailed and actionable than those from all other known sources.

Scotland, Ireland, and Northern Ireland were among the hardest-hit areas, although impacts were felt elsewhere across parts of western and northern Europe. As AccuWeather most accurately forecasted ahead of all other known sources, Tropical Wind and Rainstorm Humberto brought widespread damage and caused half a million people to lose power across Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Norway as it moved through the area. Trees were downed, and heavy rain led to flooding in many areas across the U.K. Due to the falling trees, many rail lines were closed, and ferry services were interrupted as winds gusted to more than 90 mph in some areas. A gust of up to 139 mph was reported in Folgefonna, Norway. In Baltasound, Shetland, the central pressure fell to 947.9 mb, setting a new record for the deepest area of low pressure in the U.K. for October.

AccuWeather’s exclusive AssetReport™ enabled business customers to automatically identify specific assets at risk and important location-specific details such as how much rain, wind and storm surge were expected at each asset. Additionally, these hazard areas can be displayed on interactive maps within the AccuWeather For Business Portal, enabling quick identification of impacted locations, supply chain, business continuity and supply chain concerns.

Network Rail Scotland said there were more than 170 incidents in the early part of the storm alone, and according to the BBC, commented that the high winds hit "much harder and more quickly" than it expected. Clearly, people and businesses not yet relying on AccuWeather were not best prepared for the dangerous impacts.

Monday morning, Sept. 29, two days in advance of the U.K.’s Met Office giving the storm the name “Storm Amy” on Oct. 1, AccuWeather began conveying to customers and users that winds would be locally damaging across parts of the U.K. on Friday, Oct. 3 from Tropical Wind and Rainstorm Humberto.

AccuWeather’s track and intensity forecast consistently referred to the storm as Tropical Wind and Rainstorm Humberto. By doing so, AccuWeather provided more than two days advance awareness of impacts ahead of the U.K. Met Office’s naming of the storm, even though the National Hurricane Center had already determined it had been absorbed by a frontal system and no longer warranted carrying a name.

By Tuesday morning, Sept. 30, AccuWeather forecasts accurately predicted that "there can be damaging winds and power outages" in most of Ireland, Northern Ireland and western Scotland on Friday, Oct. 3. Those impacts spread eastward and continued into Saturday, Oct. 4.

Even on Thursday, Oct. 2, just a day before impacts began, AccuWeather messaging was superior to that of other known sources. While AccuWeather was predicting "there can be damaging winds and power outages" for places like Dublin, The Weather Company on weather.com only called for it to be windy with winds that "could occasionally gust over 40 mph.”

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often more advance notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the over 100 events every year for which AccuWeather’s forecasts, with proven Superior Accuracy™ and impact descriptions, help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

