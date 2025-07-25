AccuWeather Forecasts Major Midwest, Ohio Valley Flooding Four Days Ahead of Other Known Sources

AccuWeather was the first known source to forecast the risk of flash flooding.

CAIRO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 05: A truck drives through floodwater on April 05, 2025 in Cairo, Illinois. Between 6 and 9 inches of rain have fallen in the area around southeastern Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky, causing flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Most Advance Notice of Flooding Downpours

On July 19 and 20, lingering moisture from a tropical rainstorm led to numerous reports of flash flooding across parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley. AccuWeather forecasts, in some cases, provided four days of additional advance notice compared to all other known sources, best prepared customers for the flooding downpours. AccuWeather was the first known source to forecast the risk of flash flooding.

Across Illinois:

Over 3” of rain caused feet of water over roads and stranded vehicles. AccuWeather’s forecast on July 16 predicted the flood risk in this area, providing four days of additional advance notice when compared to the National Weather Service (NWS) Flash Flood Watch, which was issued on July 20.

Forecasts for central Illinois on July 16 for July 20:

• AccuWeather: Heavy showers and thunderstorms; watch for flash flooding

• NWS: Chance of showers and thunderstorms

• The NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook made no mention of flood risk.

In Charleston, WV:

There were numerous reports of high water on roads during the late afternoon and evening of July 19. AccuWeather was the only known source to consistently predict flash flooding, first doing so on July 16, three days in advance. In contrast, the NWS let a Flash Flood Watch expire during the morning of July 19, well before this flooding occurred.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Storm Potential Notice to AccuWeather For Business customers forecasting flash flooding from Iowa to West Virginia on July 17, two days before any NWS Flash Flood Watches were issued in the region.

• AccuWeather was the only known source to communicate the risk of flash flooding using specific language that told the story of the unusual nature of the risk, due to the remaining moisture from a tropical rainstorm. AccuWeather said the following on July 17:

– Moisture from the rainstorm will eventually translate northward, contributing to a risk for flooding over portions of the Midwest and Appalachians into next week.

– While the rainstorm is not expected to be a trackable feature after Saturday, AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned about a risk for heavy rain and major flooding in portions of the Ohio Valley, Midwest and Appalachians from this weekend into early next week.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advanced notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events during which AccuWeather’s forecasts and warnings, with proven Superior AccuracyTM, provided better impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them best prepare and stay safer.

