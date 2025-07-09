AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice, Most Accurate Warnings for the Flash Flooding Near Downtown Chicago

AccuWeather customers and users were once again best prepared for the dangerous flash flooding.

Cars stranded in flood waters near Downtown Chicago. July 8, 2025

During the evening hours of July 8, slow-moving thunderstorms with torrential downpours produced up to 5 inches of rain in just 90 minutes from Chicago's West Side into portions of downtown. This resulted in cars stranded in high water, water rescues and damage to property. AccuWeather was the first source to warn of this flash flooding event.

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Flash Flood Warning, which provided 15 minutes of valuable, additional advanced notice compared to warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources. This precious additional time, provided only by AccuWeather, enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and safer.

Heavy rain leaves cars stranded in flood water near Downtown Chicago. July 8, 2025

AccuWeather’s more advance warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers and customers of the AccuWeather Premium+ feature in the AccuWeather app.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, often more advance notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is an additional example of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided forecasts and warnings with proven Superior AccuracyTM and impact descriptions to help people, communities and businesses to better prepare and stay safer.

