AccuWeather Exclusively Provides More Accurate, More Detailed and More Actionable Forecasts ahead of Boston Area Flooding

1-93 Flooding near Boston. July 10, 2025

During the early morning hours on Thursday, July 10, heavy rain led to flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. AccuWeather was the first-known source to convey the potential flash flooding that would impact travel, issuing a flash flood alert 12 hours before the National Weather (NWS) and all other known sources. The flash flooding resulted in difficult and dangerous travel conditions in some areas, including around and to the south and west of Boston. Some places received over half a foot of rain, including North Hingham and Weymouth. Parts of I-93 were shut down for a time Thursday morning and streets and highways became impassable.

AccuWeather forecasts conveyed the specific impacts of the flooding more consistently, more detailed and more actionable than other known sources, including the NWS.

Cars shown stranded in flood water near Boston. July 10, 2025.

• Four days in advance, and ahead of other known sources, AccuWeather most accurately highlighted the potential for showers and heavier thunderstorms in the Boston area on July 10. The NWS, in contrast, only forecast a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

• AccuWeather forecasts were more consistent than those from the NWS and other known sources leading up to the event, conveying the increasing risk of a significant rainfall event. The NWS messaging was less consistent with regard to chance and likely wording and whether there would or would not be thunderstorms.

• Almost 12 hours before the flooding began, AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Severe Weather Threat: Flash Flooding AccuWeather Alerts™ notification, highlighting the increasing risk for dangerous flash flooding overnight. This notification was issued during the evening hours and almost seven hours BEFORE the NWS and all other known sources issued a Flash Flood Watch, which came while most people were sleeping.

• By early afternoon on Wednesday, July 9, 12-14 hours before the event, AccuWeather included detail and timing on when the heaviest rain would occur, pinpointing the hours after midnight and through Thursday morning. This detail and timing were more accurate, more detailed and more actionable than that provided by the NWS and other known sources at the time.

• Wednesday evening, several hours in advance of the NWS and other known sources, AccuWeather conveyed that “flash flooding from persistent downpours can lead to dangerous travel” in and around Boston Wednesday night and that flash flooding could linger into Thursday as well. The NWS did not issue a flood watch for the Boston area until around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Two vehicles stranded in flash flood in Boston area. July 10, 2025

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented to provide more accurate, often more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact business and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events for which AccuWeather provided forecasts and warnings, with proven Superior AccuracyTM and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safer.