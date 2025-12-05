AccuWeather Consistently, Most Accurately Forecasts Mostly Rain for Boston, While Other Sources Predict over Six Inches of Snow that Never Materialized

AccuWeather delivered the most accurate, most consistent, and most actionable forecasts of any known source leading up to the event.

Boston, MA - December 7: A pedestrian protects himself from the early morning rain in Post Office Square. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Getty Images

On Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, Boston experienced periods of heavy rain with a brief changeover to snow at night. Areas well north and west of I-495 received several inches of snow, including amounts over 6 inches. AccuWeather delivered the most accurate, most consistent, and most actionable forecasts of any known source leading up to the event.

While other sources dramatically overforecast snowfall amounts for Boston or rapidly changed their predictions, AccuWeather’s snowfall forecast remained accurate and stable over several days and correctly portrayed a rain-dominated event for the city, with accumulating snow confined well outside the urban core.

AccuWeather’s forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ provided businesses, commuters and residents with the clearest and most reliable information on where heavy rain would occur, where travel would be slippery and where significant snow would fall.

Friday, Nov. 29 – Three Days in Advance (Forecasts Valid Dec. 2)

AccuWeather: “Snow, mixed with rain at times, will total a coating to an inch.”

AccuWeather’s early forecast accurately depicted a rain-dominated event with only minimal snow in and around Boston.

Other Known Sources:

-Weather Channel: “Potential winter storm; 1–3 inches of snow.”

-Tomorrow.io: “Cloudy with snow; 10.57 inches.”

-Apple Weather: “8–10 inches of snow.”

Monday, Dec.1 – One Day in Advance (Forecasts Valid Dec. 2)

AccuWeather: “Heavy rain with snow and slippery travel to the north and west; heavy downpours can reduce visibility and cause ponding on streets and highways.”

This forecast accurately reflected the significant rainfall in Boston and the accumulating snow well north and west of the city.

Other Known Sources:

-Weather Channel: “Potential winter storm.” (No snowfall amount provided.)

-Tomorrow.io: “Mainly rain, light snow at night; 0 inches of snow.”

(A complete reversal from their 10.57” forecast only two days prior.)

-Apple Weather: “5–7 inches of snow.”

AccuWeather again provided the clearest and most accurate depiction of where snow would fall versus rain.

Snow Forecast Comparison

Forecast Issued On

AccuWeather Weather Channel Tomorrow.io Apple Weather Nov 29

Coating to 1" 1–3" 10.57" 8–10" Dec 1

Coating to 1" No Amount 0.00" 5–7" Dec 2

Coating to 1" No Amount 0.08" 5–6"

AccuWeather was the only source to:

-Provide a correct snowfall forecast three days in advance,

-Maintain forecast stability,

-Correctly identify rain in Boston and heavy snow only well north and west.

