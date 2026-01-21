AccuWeather Provides the Most Accurate Forecast with Best Descriptive Language for New York City Snow

AccuWeather's superior forecasting accuracy saves lives once again during January 18, 2026 NYC snow

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: A pedestrian with an umbrella walks in snow on January 17, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

On Jan. 18, 2026, a coastal storm brought snow across the New York City area. Only AccuWeather described the variations across the region while also correctly forecasting a coating to an inch of snow in Manhattan. Other sources, including the National Weather Service (NWS) and Tomorrow.io, forecast far too much snow.

Observed snowfall included 1 inch in Central Park, 0.8 inches in Greenwich Village, 1.3 inches at LaGuardia Airport, 1–3 inches across Brooklyn and Long Island, 3 inches on Staten Island, and 1.5–4.5 inches west of New York City.

Observed snowfall closely matched AccuWeather’s forecast, with around 1 inch in Manhattan and higher totals outside the core of the city, exactly as AccuWeather predicted. AccuWeather was the only known source to accurately forecast both the magnitude of snowfall and the critical geographic differences across New York City.

Wednesday, Jan. 14:

AccuWeather first highlighted the risk of snow well in advance. On Wednesday evening, Jan. 14, four days in advance and before any other known source, AccuWeather’s forecast for New York City stated there was a “potential for accumulating snow depending on the track of a coastal storm.”

>>Virtually eliminate the chance of being surprised by snow and ice and turn winter challenges into profitable opportunities. Start making the best decision for your business this winter. Contact AccuWeather today to sign up for AccuWeather's Snow Warning ServiceTM.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Pedestrians walk in snow on January 17, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Sunday, Jan. 18:

On the day of the event, AccuWeather’s forecast for Manhattan stated: “A coating to an inch of snow; higher totals uptown, in the surrounding boroughs and on Long Island.” This forecast verified and remained consistent through the rest of the event.

A radar loop shows snow moving across Pennsylvania and New York on Thursday.

Tomorrow.io dramatically increased its snowfall forecast during the event, Apple Weather failed to forecast snow, and the National Weather Service overforecast totals for Manhattan.

AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service™ provided substantially more advance notice and more accurate guidance than the NWS and all other known sources. The AccuWeather Snow Warning Service Snow Advisory was issued at 6:40 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, nearly a full day before the NWS Winter Weather Advisory, and accurately conveyed the risk for a coating to an inch of snow accumulation on roads.

AccuWeather Snow Warning Service issues two tiers of alerts: Winter Storm Alerts and Snow Warnings. These warnings are issued by AccuWeather’s expert meteorologists, are location-specific, and often provide significantly more advance notice than NWS alerts and all other known sources. AccuWeather differs from other services in that its alerts and warnings originate from snow experts, while many others simply repackage NWS advisories and warnings. AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service, with proven Superior Accuracy™, provides the most accurate forecasts and often more advance warnings ahead of snow and ice, allowing better operational and safety decisions.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate, and often earlier notifications and greater detail on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This event is another example of the more than 100 every year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

The value of AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service™

The value of AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service™, with proven Superior Accuracy™, can deliver the most accurate forecasts and help you make the best decisions for your business. AccuWeather serves hundreds of businesses and has a 97% renewal rate. Our service cost is modest, while the payback is incredibly valuable to you.

To make the best decisions every time, you need the Superior Accuracy™ of AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service™. Study after study shows that AccuWeather provides the most accurate, precise, and detailed forecasts, which give you an exclusive umbrella of protection.

Independent studies show that AccuWeather’s forecasts are significantly more accurate and more valuable than all other sources. Last winter, AccuWeather’s average error for start and end times for snow and ice was just 1½ hours compared to an average error of more than 3 hours from other sources.

>>Virtually eliminate the chance of being surprised by snow and ice and turn winter challenges into profitable opportunities. Start making the best decision for your business this winter. Contact AccuWeather today to sign up for AccuWeather's Snow Warning ServiceTM.