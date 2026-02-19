AccuWeather Provides Most Accurate, Most Detailed Forecast for New York City Snow

Beginning nearly a week in advance, AccuWeather repeatedly alerted New York City and surrounding areas to the potential for a winter storm using unique language which accurately described both the uncertainty and the risk tied to the storm’s track.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

HOBOKEN, NJ - FEBRUARY 10: People jog in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City past mounds of snow in a park on February 10, 2026, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

On Feb. 15, 2026, a coastal storm brought snow to the New York City area. Much of the city received about 1 inch with 1.1 inches observed in Central Park. More snow, up to 3 inches, was observed across the South Shore of Long Island, extending westward across New Jersey and into parts of the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania. Streets were mainly wet in Manhattan, with localized snow-covered surfaces farther south and west.

AccuWeather provided the most advanced notice and the most accurate and detailed forecasts, with the greatest forecast consistency of any known source. AccuWeather consistently messaged the risk for a late-weekend storm and more clearly communicated how snowfall amounts would depend on the storm’s track, while other sources downplayed the risk or frequently changed their forecast.

AccuWeather Provided the Most Advanced Notice and Detailed Forecasts

Beginning nearly a week in advance, AccuWeather repeatedly alerted New York City and surrounding areas to the potential for a winter storm using unique language which accurately described both the uncertainty and the risk tied to the storm’s track.

Ice floats cover part of the Hudson River along the Manhattan shoreline as New York City experiences frigid temperatures following a winter storm last weekend on January 30, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

On Monday, Feb. 9, AccuWeather communicated:

“Not as harsh the rest of this week; there is the potential for a storm this weekend, check AccuWeather often.”

In the week leading up to the event, AccuWeather forecasts for New York City used specific language not used by any other known source:

“Watching a storm that may come close enough to bring some rain or snow late this weekend.”

“Watching a storm to the south that may bring some snow or rain Sunday night.

“If the storm tracks farther north, there can be accumulating snow.”

“Streets mainly wet; higher snow totals if the storm tracks farther north.”

“Streets mainly wet; more snow and slippery travel not far to the south.”

On Feb. 8, a week in advance, AccuWeather issued a forecast for its partner WABC for Feb. 15 stating: “A winter storm may arrive late in the day or at night,” providing early awareness.

Early Saturday morning, 36 hours before the storm, AccuWeather issued a snow map that accurately captured the area expected to receive accumulating snow. Later that morning, AccuWeather fine-tuned the map to slightly expand the Coating to an inch area and introduced a 1– to 3-inch zone across the South Shore of Long Island, extending westward along and south of I-78, including parts of southern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. This forecast proved highly accurate.

AccuWeather was the only known source to consistently message both the storm risk and the critical north–south snowfall gradient tied to the track, resulting in the most accurate depiction of impacts.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: A pedestrian with an umbrella walks in snow on January 17, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

AccuWeather Snow Warning ServiceTM Success

AccuWeather’s Snow Warning ServiceTM further demonstrated its value and Superior Accuracy™. The service provided 38 hours of advance notice that the storm would bring some snow to New York City, but that roads would be mainly wet, accurately reflecting the limited impact in Manhattan. Even in a relatively low-impact event, AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service provides valuable insight into the start and end time of snowfall and the specific impact to road conditions, which in this case was minimal. This level of detail allowed businesses and decision-makers to avoid unnecessary disruptions while still preparing appropriately.

AccuWeather Snow Warning ServiceTM issues two tiers of alerts: Winter Storm Alerts and Snow Warnings. These warnings are issued by AccuWeather’s expert meteorologists, are location-specific, and often provide significantly more advance notice than National Weather Service alerts and all other known sources. AccuWeather differs from other services in that its alerts and warnings originate from snow experts, while many others simply repackage National Weather Service (NWS) advisories and warnings. AccuWeather’s Snow Warning ServiceTM, with proven Superior Accuracy,™ provides the most accurate forecasts and often more advance warnings ahead of snow and ice, allowing better operational and safety decisions.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate, and often earlier, notifications and greater detail on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings. This is another example of the more than 100 events every year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.