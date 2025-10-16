Is school canceled or delayed? How that decision can affect students, parents and staff during the disruptive winter weather months

Copied

Winter is coming, bringing snow, ice and falling temperatures. Will the school start time be delayed a few hours? Or does the forecast call for a full snow day? Is it safe for school buses to be transporting students?

Vance S. Varner, superintendent of the Mifflin County School District in Lewiston, Pa., said his district has been using AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service since 2023.

“You guys are definitely a huge tool in our tool belt that we utilize. Not only the daily forecast, but the hourly forecast so we can plan for an evening play or sporting practices,” he said. “And the radar – it’s definitely a high resolution radar system – my school district is 362 square miles, our buses travel over 11,000 miles a day.”

A man shovels snows outside his home in Towson, Md., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

“We have the opportunity to talk to a meteorologist 24x7x365. If I’m on the fence…one time, I didn’t know if I should cancel or if I would be lucky enough to get away with a three hour delay, I called that number at 3:30 in the morning and someone answered,” Varner said.

“It was a big relief to be able to talk to someone with that knowledge and experience to help me make that decision.”

School delays vs. closures

School closures are one of heavy snowfall's most immediate and noticeable impacts. When snow accumulates to dangerous levels, schools often have no choice but to close their doors to protect the safety of students and staff. While students may celebrate a snow day, these closures can disrupt educational continuity as teachers scramble to reschedule lessons and assignments. With AccuWeather For Business Snow Warning Service, schools can use the most accurate forecast and advance notice to make the call to cancel or delay classes, minimizing the disruption to the academic calendar and ensuring that safety remains a top priority.

School buses are covered in snow during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Brooklyn, New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Varner said he appreciates the detailed, precise forecast information provided by AccuWeather’s experts, including the direct contact with expert meteorologists in the midst of severe winter weather when tough decisions are being made.

“If something is coming up but it may change, may not change, we let the parents and others know the decision’s not going to be made tonight, but we will let them know by 4:30 a.m.,” he said. “So we’re up at 3 a.m., working with the road crews, working with your meteorologists, and making a decision. Do we go with a two hour delay, a three hour delay, or do we have to cancel?”

Transportation challenges

Snow and ice present transportation challenges that can significantly impact students' ability to get to school safely. School buses navigating icy roads pose a risk to both students and drivers and students who rely on public transportation may face delays and cancellations, making it difficult to get to school.

Schools should also take into consideration the slip-and-fall risk for students who may walk to school. AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service offers real-time weather data and road condition updates to transportation authorities and schools. This gives them the confidence to make informed decisions about delaying bus routes or closing schools so students can travel safely.

Varner said when determining how winter weather may affect his district’s transportation plans, AccuWeather’s Superior Accuracy™ and individualized forecasts and consultation with expert meteorologists makes a big difference.

“The ages for our bus drivers keeps getting older, and they can get a little bit nervous, so if we know a storm is coming a day ahead, they can talk to a bus driver with more experience,” he said.

Transportation in winter months also affects a school district’s extracurricular activities and athletic teams, Varner said.

“Do we have to cancel afternoon games? Or is the snow coming later, and we know we shouldn’t send our teams away for games?” he said.

Children in the snow

Classroom Disruptions

Even when schools remain open during snow and ice conditions, classroom disruptions are inevitable. Snow-covered shoes and wet clothing can create messy classrooms, while cold temperatures can make learning environments less comfortable. Teachers may have to adjust their lesson plans to accommodate students who arrive late or miss school due to weather-related issues. AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service can help schools best prepare for such disruptions by receiving advance notice of snowstorms and extreme cold. Schools can proactively plan for classroom changes, allocate additional resources for cleaning, and offer support to students who may miss class.

If a delay or cancellation is inevitable, Varner said AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service helps his district make decisions that may affect things beyond transportation or general safety.

“A big concern is our food services. When are we bringing our cafeteria workers in? We have to have breakfast and lunch because sometimes unfortunately that’s the only warm meal our kids get every day,” he said.

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Lear Preston, 4, who attends Scott Joplin Elementary School, participates in her virtual classes as her mother, Brittany Preston, background, assists at their residence in Chicago's South Side. Amid mounting tensions about reopening schools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release long-awaited guidance Friday, Feb. 12, on what measures are needed to get children back into the classroom during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)

