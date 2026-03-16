AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings for Warehousing and Distribution: Protecting People and Inventory During Severe Weather

For warehousing and distribution, where margins are tight, supply chains are interdependent, and the safety obligations to workers are non-negotiable, SkyGuard® represents a practical and proven solution.

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When a tornado is bearing down on a distribution center, or a flash flood threatens the loading docks at a regional warehouse, the difference between a timely warning and a delayed one is not just a matter of operational disruption — it is a matter of lives. For warehousing and distribution operations, severe weather is one of the most persistent and costly threats in the business. AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warning System was built to address exactly this reality, and it does so with a level of precision and reliability that public weather services simply cannot match.

The Stakes Are High in Warehousing and Distribution

Warehouses and distribution centers occupy a unique and vulnerable position when severe weather strikes. They are often large, open structures in industrial corridors, housing everything from temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals to high-value electronics. They run around the clock, often with skeleton night crews who may not be monitoring weather conditions in real time. And they are critical links in supply chains that serve customers, retailers, and manufacturers across the country and around the world.

Weather is the number one cause of business disruption, and more than 700 factories, distribution centers, storage facilities, and production plants worldwide already depend on AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings to keep their people safer, minimize liability and risk, and often reduce insurance premiums. For operations managers and safety directors in this sector, that level of adoption speaks volumes.

What Makes SkyGuard Different

The core problem with relying on public weather alerts for a specific facility is that government warnings are issued for broad geographic areas, based on political boundaries and fixed thresholds. A tornado warning might cover an entire county, but your warehouse could be on the far eastern edge, well away from the actual storm track. That mismatch leads to two costly outcomes: failing to act when a storm does threaten your site, and shutting down operations unnecessarily when it does not.

SkyGuard resolves this by delivering site-specific warnings issued by AccuWeather's team of Certified Storm Warning Meteorologists — not repackaged alerts from public sources. These warnings are customized to the criteria and risks of each individual facility and cover a wide range of threats including tornadoes, hail, flooding, ice, black ice, high winds, lightning, and more.

The accuracy advantage is significant. For tornadoes, SkyGuard provides an average of 16 minutes of advance notice, compared to an average of only 8 minutes from the National Weather Service and other sources. An analysis of 18 locations over three years found that government tornado warnings resulted in a 78% false alarm rate overall, with a staggering 98.5% false alarm rate within a 3-mile radius. SkyGuard's dramatically lower false alarm rate means fewer unnecessary and costly shutdowns, less operational disruption, and significantly reduced downtime.

Since 2010, SkyGuard tornado warnings have decreased false alarms by 76%, reduced unnecessary shutdown time by 78%, and provide an average of five additional minutes of advance warning compared to free weather sources.

>> AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings better protect people and property when severe weather threatens. Each warning is communicated instantly with AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ through multiple channels and dissemination methods, all customized to your specific needs. >>



Drone view of male and female worker working at conveyor belt in distribution warehouse

Protecting Your Workforce First

In any severe weather event, the first priority is always your people. For warehouse and distribution center employees — floor workers, forklift operators, receiving dock staff, security personnel — knowing when to shelter and when it is safe to return to work can be the difference between a close call and a tragedy.

SkyGuard delivers near-instant push notifications of severe weather alerts via the AccuWeather For Business Mobile App, SMS, email, and web, as well as through third-party mass notification service integration. Critically, if a SkyGuard Tornado or Wind Warning is not confirmed as received, AccuWeather's Storm Warning Meteorologists will follow up by phone. That confirmation step is not a small detail — it is a safety net that ensures your team is never left without warning, even during a late-night shift when supervisory coverage may be thin.

Once a threat has passed, all-clear notifications are delivered immediately, allowing teams to return to normal operations faster and minimizing weather-related downtime.

Protecting Inventory and Operations

Beyond worker safety, the financial exposure from a single severe weather event at a major distribution hub can run into the millions of dollars. Damaged inventory, halted shipments, emergency cleanup, insurance claims, and supply chain disruptions can take weeks or months to fully resolve.

SkyGuard helps distribution and warehousing operations stay ahead of these scenarios by enabling earlier and smarter decisions around shutdowns, restarts, and supply chain adjustments. AccuWeather's customized forecasts for specific operations and shipping routes allow managers to proactively adjust transportation routes, optimize inventory positioning, and implement contingency plans well before a storm arrives.

The AssetReport feature shows the exact impact, timing, and severity of dangerous weather at each location — so operations leaders know which facilities are affected, when conditions will start and stop, and what actions matter most, all without having to interpret complex radar maps.

For distribution networks managing dozens of regional facilities, centralized global visibility across all locations through the AccuWeather For Business Portal means a single operations center can monitor and coordinate responses across the entire footprint in real time.

Expert Meteorologists Available Around the Clock

One aspect of SkyGuard that customers consistently cite as uniquely valuable is the ability to reach a live AccuWeather meteorologist at any hour of the day or night, 365 days a year. When a storm is developing and a shift supervisor needs to decide in the next 30 seconds whether to shelter 200 employees or keep operations running, a direct consultation with a severe weather expert is invaluable.

These are not call center representatives reading from a script. They are trained meteorologists with deep experience helping business operations make the right calls when lives and assets are on the line.

>> Learn more about AccuWeather’s Proven Superior AccuracyTM

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The Bottom Line for Warehousing and Distribution

AccuWeather has helped organizations save tens of billions of dollars in property damage by reducing unnecessary shutdowns and improving severe weather decision-making. For warehousing and distribution, where margins are tight, supply chains are interdependent, and the safety obligations to workers are non-negotiable, SkyGuard represents a practical and proven solution.

The question for any distribution or warehousing operation is not whether severe weather will eventually threaten your facilities. It will. The question is whether you will have 8 minutes to respond — or 16. Whether your team will act on a real threat, or waste time and money evacuating because of a storm that was never going to reach your location.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>