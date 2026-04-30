How Businesses Can Reduce Wildfire Risk with Real-Time Proximity Alerts

Recent disasters like the Los Angeles wildfires in 2025 show that wildfire impacts extend well beyond the flames.

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Firefighters battle the Pickett Fire burning in the Aetna Springs area of Napa County, California, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Photo credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger)

For business leaders managing physical assets, workforce safety, and operational continuity, the question is no longer whether wildfires pose a threat, it is whether your alerting system can distinguish between a fire 40 miles away and one three miles from your warehouse.

Traditional alert systems were never designed to answer that question. AccuWeather's Wildfire Proximity Alerts were built specifically to help you protect employees and assets, maintain operations and reduce unnecessary shutdowns.

Why Wildfires Are a Growing Business Risk

Recent disasters like the Los Angeles wildfires in 2025 show that wildfire impacts extend well beyond the flames. Even businesses located miles away can experience supply chain disruptions and poor air quality, affecting employee health, operational downtime and shifts in customer demand.

Key Highlights

-- Real-time wildfire alerts within a 5-mile radius of your locations, delivered through the AccuWeather For Business Portal or Mobile App

-- Continuous monitoring by expert meteorologists rather than automated systems

-- Powered by the AccuWeather SkyGuard® platform for precision and reliability

-- Helps businesses protect employees, reduce downtime, and make faster decisions

-- Supports proactive planning for air quality, wind shifts, and fire spread risks

How Traditional Alerts Work and Where They Break Down

Traditional wildfire alert systems operate primarily through government emergency broadcast networks, county-level evacuation orders, and general weather service notifications.

These systems serve a vital public function, but they were designed for mass communication to the broadest possible audience. They do not deliver operational precision for a business with a specific address and a specific set of assets.

What Are Wildfire Proximity Notifications?

AccuWeather’s Wildfire Proximity Notifications are an early warning system designed for businesses. When a wildfire ignites near your assets, you receive alerts verified by meteorologists.

This solution combines proximity-based detection within five miles, real-time weather data, and human analysis from experienced professionals. Wildfires can spread rapidly, sometimes exceeding 50 miles per hour, making early awareness critical.

Real-Time Insights and Expert Support

Through the AccuWeather For Business Portal and Mobile App, companies can access continuous monitoring of all locations, direct communication with meteorologists, alerts tailored to specific risk thresholds, and updates on wind shifts, smoke dispersion, and air quality.

This ensures businesses are not only informed but also prepared to act quickly.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>

This image released by the Mammoth Lakes Police Department shows the Pack Fire burning on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Mono County, California. (Mammoth Lakes Police Department via AP)

How It Works: A Real-World Example

Imagine a construction company operating in a wildfire-prone region. A wildfire ignites within five miles of a job site. An alert is immediately triggered. The safety officer evaluates potential risks and consults with an AccuWeather meteorologist, who confirms that smoke and ash could impact the area.

The company takes action by pausing outdoor operations, providing protective equipment, and notifying employees. As conditions evolve, updates continue to guide decisions.

The company avoids health risks, minimizes disruption, and safely resumes operations once conditions improve.

Why Early Wildfire Alerts Matter

Early detection and expert guidance allow businesses to protect employee health and safety, avoid costly downtime, maintain operations, strengthen preparedness plans, and make faster, data-driven decisions.

Be Prepared with AccuWeather For Business

Wildfires do not need to be close to cause disruption, but with the right information, your business can stay ahead of the risk.

AccuWeather’s Wildfire Proximity Notifications provide immediate alerts when fires ignite within five miles, continuous monitoring of your locations, access to meteorologists for guidance, and coverage for wildfire risks, air quality, high winds, and more, all supported by proven Superior Accuracy.

Take Action Today

Do not wait until wildfire smoke or disruptions impact your operations. Get ahead of wildfire risk with AccuWeather For Business by requesting a demo, speaking with a meteorologist, customizing alerts for your locations, and strengthening your continuity plan.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.