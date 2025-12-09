Comply with FERC 881 using AccuWeather’s API-Driven Weather Data, More Accurate Forecasts to Power Smarter, Safer Grid Operations

Meet FERC Order 881 requirements with AccuWeather’s real-time weather data APIs and lightning intelligence. Reduce risk, boost reliability, and automate Ambient-Adjusted Ratings (AAR) and Dynamic Line Ratings (DLR) performance.

When the stakes are high, electric utility company's ability to deliver reliable service, even during severe weather, is non-negotiable. Now FERC Order 881 is reshaping how electric utilities manage transmission line ratings, raising the bar on accuracy, transparency and real-time operational awareness.

AccuWeather For Business empowers utilities to meet and exceed FERC 881 compliance, and remain grid resilliance with API-driven, real-time weather data and the most accurate forecasts with proven Superior AccuracyTM.

Power Smarter Transmission Operations with AccuWeather's Weather Data APIs

Under FERC Order 881, utilities are now required to incorporate both Ambient-Adjusted Ratings (AAR) and Dynamic Line Ratings (DLR) calculations into line ratings, forcing a shift from static assumptions to continuously updated data. AccuWeather For Business delivers verified environmental data with the resolution, frequency and reliability required for regulatory compliance and the best operational decision-making.

Key AccuWeather API Weather Data Capabilities, include:

• Real-time and forecasted ambient temperature and wind data for AAR and DLR

• Solar irradiance, humidity, and cloud cover inputs for precise thermal modeling

• Probabilistic forecasts to assess capacity and risk scenarios

• Historical datasets for validation and audit reporting

• Seamless integration with Energy Management System (EMS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and analytics platforms

By leveraging AccuWeather’s data services, utility companies can automate compliance, greater reduce risk and better optimize transmission capacity, transforming regulatory pressure into better operational opportunities.

Better Protect Your Assets with the AccuWeather Lightning NetworkTM

AccuWeather’s industry-leading Lightning Network offers sub-kilometer detection of both cloud-to-ground and in-cloud strikes, critical to ensuring grid reliability and protecting high-value assets.

The AccuWeather Lightning Network provides electric utility companies with:

• Real-time lightning strike data integration via API

• Automated operational alerts during storms

• Post-event lightning analysis for outage mitigation

• Predictive maintenance support based on lightning trends

Combined with weather data APIs, lightning data enables end-to-end situational awareness and better, proactive asset protection.

The new AccuWeather Lightning Network™ will enhance global lightning detection capabilities by combining AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ in weather forecasting with TOA’s state-of-the-art hardware network to keep people safer and businesses, property and assets better protected.

Why Electric Utility Companies Rely on AccuWeather For Business

Make the best decisions in preparation for power outages, mobilizing crews, shortening restoration time, better grid management, and minimizing reputational risk with AccuWeather's specialized forecasts and warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™. AccuWeather helps electric utilitiy companies be resilient.

AccuWeather’s exceptional forecast accuracy, proven to be superior to all other sources in study after study, can give you a competitive edge and save you money, reduce losses, and allow you to operate more efficiently while keeping your employees and customers safer.

Many of AccuWeather’s clients have reported savings of millions of dollars, and one client saved $65 million from simply one AccuWeather forecast. Usually, the payback on AccuWeather’s service is between 10:1 and 100:1.

Only AccuWeather For Business provides businesses with:

• More accurate forecasts and warnings, with proven Superior AccuracyTM , with often more advance notice compared to the National Weather Service and all other known sources

• Hyperlocal, site-specific forecasts and warnings tailored to your specific needs

• Live, immediate consultations with AccuWeather's expert meteorologists 24x7x365

AccuWeather has saved over 12,000 lives, prevented injury to over 100,000 people, and saved companies tens of billions of dollars through better planning and decision-making. AccuWeather works with over half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of other businesses. AccuWeather’s annual renewal rate is 97%.

Stay Ahead of FERC 881. Partner with AccuWeather.

Utilities that rely on AccuWeather operate with confidence, achieving greater efficiency, lower costs, and measurable competitive advantage. AccuWeather's data and 24x7x365 expert meteorological consultation services enable electric utility companies to better protect infrastructure, ensure FERC Order 881 compliance, implement AAR and DLR at scale.

Why take unnessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get started ensure compliance and to build a safer, more resilient grid.