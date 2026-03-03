AccuWeather's Allergy Forecast: How It Works and Why Businesses Should Pay Attention

AccuWeather and its subsidiary Plume Labs combine forecasting and air pollution expertise to deliver superior air pollution forecasts, warnings, and insights for businesses

Each Spring, AccuWeather's team of expert meteorologists, lead by Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert, analyzes forecast data, weather patterns, and climate research to project what allergy season will look like — including whether it will be extended or more intense than usual.

How long and how severe a pollen season will be depends on these forecasts, weather patterns, and climate research. Different pollens dominate at different times: tree pollen leads off in spring, followed by grass pollen in summer, and weed pollen in late summer and early fall. Warmer, windy, and dry days amplify allergy symptoms, while rainy and windless days reduce airborne pollen. Drought conditions can also limit grass and weed growth, lowering pollen counts overall.

The AccuWeather app can monitor and forecast specific allergens in a given area — including tree pollen, ragweed, grass pollen, and mold — helping people plan their days around allergy exposure.

For businesses specifically, AccuWeather offers a more advanced layer: AccuWeather monitors specific asset locations around the clock, sending site-specific, proactive notifications of unsafe air quality conditions through its SkyGuard® warning system within the AccuWeather For Business Portal and Mobile App.

AccuWeather’s Lifestyle & Health Indices Dataset is powered by the world’s largest, most advanced collection of predicted and real-time weather observations from ground stations, remote-sensing technologies and AI-driven forecast models enhanced by meteorologists.

These indices translate complex weather data into clear, actionable signals that help businesses understand how environmental conditions influence human health, daily routines and lifestyle decisions.

Healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies and life sciences organizations use AccuWeather’s Allergy and Cold & Flu indices to forecast symptom surges, align medication distribution and time patient outreach based on real-world environmental conditions. These insights support earlier interventions, improved preparedness and more effective population health management.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

