AccuWeather Outperforms National Hurricane Center and All Other Known Sources in 2024 Hurricane Season With Most Accurate Forecasts, Most Advance Notice

When seconds matter and accuracy saves lives, there is only one name you can trust—AccuWeather.

Five hurricanes and one unnamed subtropical storm made landfall in the U.S. in 2024. AccuWeather experts estimate that the total damage and economic loss from tropical impacts in the U.S. last year reached a combined $500 billion.

AccuWeather - The Most Trusted, Most Accurate Weather Source

A study by Kantar, a global leader in data analytics, has confirmed that, once again, AccuWeather delivered the most accurate and effective hurricane forecasts during the record-shattering 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, by outperforming the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and all other sources.

“We are very gratified by these results which further support our mission of saving lives and protecting property,” said AccuWeather Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers. “The historic report marks the first time a third-party has verified that another source has been more accurate and more effective in predicting hurricanes and their impacts than the National Weather Service .”

The Results: AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ has no peers.

When lives, property, and billions of dollars are on the line, accuracy and more advance notice are the only things that matter. Kantar’s analysis of the 2024 hurricane season found that AccuWeather’s forecasts were not just a little better—they were quantifiably and consistently more accurate than those from the NHC and every other known source.

>> READ THE FULL REPORT HERE.

Key Findings on Average Include:

More Advance Notice

Earlier first forecasts of the storm’s track and intensity were issued an average of 19 hours further in advance than NHC and all other sources for all 2024 storms, including those that made U.S. landfall.

More Accurate Landfall Locations

For all landfalling 2024 storms, forecasts of landfall location were 8.6% more accurate than the NHC and other sources and 37.8% more accurate for the landfall intensity forecasts of those storms.

More Accurate Track Forecasts

Track forecasts that were 6.2% more accurate than the NHC and other sources for all 2024 storms and 8.9% more accurate for those that made U.S. landfall.

More Accurate Wind Intensity

Maximum wind intensity forecasts were 4.0% more accurate than the NHC and other sources for all 2024 storms and 4.4% more accurate for those that made U.S. landfall.

Further Storm Track and Intensity Forecasts

Storm track and intensity forecasts that extended 25 hours further into the future than the NHC and all other sources for all 2024 storms and 31 hours further into the future for those that made U.S. landfall.

Most Effective Communication

Kantar also certified the AccuWeather forecasts for the 2024 hurricane season provided the most effective communications to keep people better prepared, safer and helped them make the best decisions to protect lives and property.

2024 Hurricane Season U.S. Landfall Storms

AccuWeather’s proven Superior AccuracyTM was evident across every major U.S. landfall storm of the 2024 season. The following storm-specific highlights showcase how AccuWeather delivered critical, life-saving information ahead of all the NHC and other sources:

Hurricane Beryl

Debris blocks FM2031, the main access road, after Hurricane Beryl came ashore nearby Monday, July 8, 2024, in Matagorda. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

AccuWeather accurately predicted Texas landfallâ¯30 hours before the NHCâ¯and was the first to forecast severe rainfall and flooding.

Hurricane Francine

AccuWeather was theâ¯only known sourceâ¯to correctly and consistently forecast landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale.

Hurricane Helene

Workers, community members, and business owners clean up debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Marshall, North Carolina on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (Photo credit: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

AccuWeather was the only known source to accurately predict that Helene “could cause a flooding disaster” and be “a once-in-a-generation storm” for parts of the southern Appalachians.



Hurricanes Milton

The roof of Tropicana Field was torn off during Hurricane Milton on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

AccuWeather was the first known source to predict that Hurricane Milton “could bring damaging winds and flooding to Florida, including areas recovering from Helene.” In addition, AccuWeather was the first known source to say, “rapid intensification is possible.”

Unnamed September Storm

AccuWeather wasâ¯first to warn of significant impact, issuing its first forecast track 26 hours before NHC and all other known sources. The NHC never named the storm.

Why Superior Accuracy™ Matters: Real-World Impact

AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ is a life-saving, business-protecting advantage. More accurate forecasts and often more advance notice means:

• More time for families to evacuate or shelter safely.

• Businesses can better secure property, protect employees, and minimize costly downtime.

• Emergency managers can deploy resources earlier and more effectively.

• Clearer, actionable communication reduces confusion, panic, and risk.

In a season that caused an estimated $500 billion in damage, more accurate forecasts and more advance notice translated to lives saved and property better protected.

“As we enter into the 2025 hurricane season, this analysis by Kantar confirms what the emergency managers, businesses, government agencies and millions of individuals who use the AccuWeather Hurricane Service already know: AccuWeather is the gold standard for the most accurate and actionable hurricane forecasting to keep people better prepared and safer,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter.

Together: AccuWeather and the National Hurricane Center

While AccuWeather’s achievements are historic, the NHC remains a vital partner in hurricane safety. The NHC’s foundational work, data, and warnings are indispensable for public safety and emergency management. AccuWeather’s forecasts build upon this base, providing even greater detail, earlier warnings, and clearer communication for those who need it most.

Porter said the National Hurricane Center's important foundational work should not be disregarded.

“The agency provides a vital life-saving service. Our work complements this effort and state and local agencies and companies that need the most accurate forecast of hurricane tracks and impacts ranging from storm surge to rain flooding to tornadoes to wind and water damage, we are not discouraging the use of the National Hurricane Center and the national Weather Service forecasts, but if you want the best and access to expert consulting meteorologists that you can speak to at any time 24/7, AccuWeather is the answer.”

The Technology and Expertise Behind the Results

AccuWeather attributes its industry-leading hurricane forecasts to a unique combination of AI and machine learning, along with AccuWeather’s meteorological expertise.

AccuWeather CEO Steven R. Smith said, “AccuWeather’s unique blend of advanced AI and machine learning with six decades of human expertise is key to successfully delivering risk-based forecasts focused on real-world impact to help people and businesses make the best weather-impacted decisions often with more advance notice than any other source enabling people to be better prepared and stay safer.”

Looking Ahead: 2025 Hurricane Season and Beyond

With hurricane season officially beginning June 1, the stakes have never been higher. AccuWeather’s proven track record and commitment to Superior AccuracyTM mean that families, businesses, and emergency managers can face the next storm season with greater confidence and better preparation.

READ MORE >> AccuWeather's Exclusive 2025 Hurricane Season Forecast

AccuWeather’s extraordinary hurricane service is available to your business and community. Do not go through another hurricane season without the added protection the AccuWeather Hurricane Warning Service can provide.

By leveraging AccuWeather's proven Superior Accuracy™, this service delivers more accurate, location-specific warnings and forecasts that are updated more frequently than any other source.

AccuWeather’s Hurricane Warning Service provides detailed insights on hurricane-related threats, including storm surge, flooding, wind damage, and tornado development. These insights are crucial for organizations to make the best informed decisions that enhance safety and reduce risk.

AccuWeather’s expert meteorologists monitor and predict hurricane developments around the clock, utilizing advanced technology and proprietary forecasting models to deliver the most accurate, most detailed and most valuable information available. The service includes live consultations and tailored reports, offering personalized guidance based on each client's specific needs and vulnerabilities.

This proactive approach helps businesses and communities better prepare for potential impacts, respond effectively during the storm, and recover swiftly in the aftermath.

This proactive approach helps businesses and communities better prepare for potential impacts, respond effectively during the storm, and recover swiftly in the aftermath.