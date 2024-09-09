AccuWeather Issues Forecast for Tropical Storm Francine Earlier Than Any Other Known Source

The additional valuable advance notice exclusively provided AccuWeather customers with more time to best prepare for and react to the risks posed by Francine.

Twenty-four hours in advance of the National Hurricane Center and all other known sources, AccuWeather exclusively issued a track and intensity forecast for a tropical rainstorm that strengthened into Tropical Storm Francine. Francine can intensify into a hurricane and impact parts of the Gulf Coast this week.

Thirty hours before the National Hurricane Center and all other known sources, AccuWeather exclusively issued its first storm surge forecast for this storm along the Upper Gulf Coast. This was issued more than a day before the National Hurricane Center even recognized Francine as a named system.

AccuWeather’s exclusive AssetReport™ enabled business customers to automatically identify specific assets at risk and important location-specific details such as how much rain, wind, and storm surge was expected at each asset. Additionally, these hazard areas can be displayed on interactive maps within the AccuWeather For Business Portal, enabling quick identification of impacted locations, supply chain, business continuity, and supply chain concerns.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events that AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

