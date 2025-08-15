Ice threats are more than just cold, they can cost you

Winter landscapes can enchant with their pristine blankets, but lurking beneath, ice can pose a quiet, yet serious problem for your home. Consider ice dams, ridges of ice that form along the edges of a roof, preventing melting snow from draining off. Though ice dams may seem harmless, they’re anything but. The damming effect causes water to back up behind it, potentially seeping into the home and causing damage to the roof, ceilings, walls, and insulation. What starts as frozen beauty can quickly compromise safety, energy, and home integrity. Ice dams can also form on gutters that don’t drain completely and around skylights because of the less-insulated design.

Prevention means staying ahead of the freeze, so owners should be proactive on cold days by preparing before ice ever forms. To keep surfaces safe, spread ice melt or sand on driveways and walkways before ice forms, ensuring traction and preventing slick spots.

To protect your roof from more insidious damage, insulate your attic and clear snow with a roof rake, ideally one with wheels. This reduces attic heat loss and stops melting snow from refreezing at the eaves — where ice dams thrive.

To get rid of existing ice dams, try calcium chloride, instead of rock salt which can damage paint and metal on your home. Calcium chloride, meanwhile, can help melt ice and get water flowing again. Another strategy is to use an ice steamer. Check with local roofing companies to see if they have a steamer that can melt the ice off the roof without damaging your shingles. When in doubt, hire a roofing professional to steam off thee dams.

Keep this mantra in mind: The house stays dry and your costs stay low. A cold roof means fewer freeze-thaw cycles and a home that stays drier through winter’s worst.

These efforts don’t just secure your home— they align with being a responsible homeowner. Taking preventive measures like deicing walkways early and safeguarding your attic can help reduce claim risk and may even position you for favorable policy considerations. It’s worth reaching out to your insurance company to learn how your winter preparedness could reinforce your protection and potentially avoid claims altogether.