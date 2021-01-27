Winter storm begins blitzing across the southern US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 27, 2021 12:28 PM EST
Areas of the Southeast that don't get snow will end up with rain on the storm's southern side.
Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings were issued across parts of the southern United States as a winter storm with snowfall was on the move Wednesday. The system is forecast to put down a blanket of up to several inches of snow from part of the Mississippi Valley to the Atlantic coast into Wednesday night.
The fast-moving storm that AccuWeather meteorologists have been keeping tabs on for several days dropped light snow on the order of a coating to an inch or two on parts of eastern Kansas, western Missouri and northwestern Arkansas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
This radar image, captured Wednesday morning, Jan. 27, 2021, shows snow (blue) over portions of Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois. Patches of rain (green) were visible just to the south and farther to the southeast. (AccuWeather)
"The storm is on a path to produce a swath of accumulating snow from eastern Missouri, southern Illinois and northeastern Arkansas to central Kentucky, southern Indiana and part of middle Tennessee into Wednesday evening," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said.
The storm blanketed the St. Louis metro area with snow during Wednesday morning and midday.
"During Wednesday night, accumulating snow is expected to stretch from eastern Kentucky, central West Virginia and eastern Tennessee through western and northern North Carolina and southern and central Virginia," LoBiondo added.
Snowfall in much of this swath will range from a coating to 3 inches with a general 3-6 inches forecast for the southern Appalachians, including the higher elevations of southwestern Virginia, far northeastern Tennessee and western North Carolina. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches is predicted over the ridges and peaks.
Nashville, Tennessee, is one spot where just enough snow may fall to make roads and sidewalks slippery during the evening hours on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Raleigh, North Carolina, is forecast to pick up a coating to an inch or two later Wednesday night.
The storm is forecast to slide far enough south of Washington, D.C., so wintry weather will bypass the nation's capital. Snow is also likely to stay north of Atlanta during Wednesday night. However, it is possible that some of the northern and western suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina, receive anything from a few snowflakes to a light coating of snow on elevated and grassy surfaces late Wednesday night.
A bit of snow is even in store for part of southern Ohio. Cincinnati is forecast to pick up a coating to an inch during the first part of Wednesday night.
And dangers won't stop when wintry precipitation ends. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that temperatures will drop with this storm.
"Since a large part of the storm from east of the Mississippi River to the Carolina and Virginia coast is forecast to occur during the nighttime hours when both the air and pavement will cool, roads that were wet during the daylight hours can quickly trend slushy, snow-covered and even icy in some cases," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
Even a light coating of snow can be a challenge for motorists in the Southern states who have limited experience driving in winter conditions. However, in this setup, even experienced motorists can face some difficulty driving on roads where conditions will change as temperatures dip.
Motorists are urged to stay off the roads during the evening and overnight and early morning hours, when slippery conditions are most likely. This should allow crews to work as efficiently as possible.
The storm will make for slippery travel, but the wintry conditions will be brief outside of the Appalachians, and people should be able to resume normal daily activities on Thursday.
Even though some roads may still be slippery to start Thursday with the potential for school delays, some sunshine should allow temperatures to rise enough with that road conditions expected to improve during the midday and afternoon hours.
The storm will head out to sea first thing Thursday morning, where it is forecast to strengthen offshore. The system is not expected to intensify fast enough to cause snow to linger along the North Carolina coast nor to allow snowfall to expand northward to areas like the Delmarva Peninsula.
The offshore storm will usher in a blast of Arctic air into the Northeast states from Thursday night into this weekend. Some of this colder air will also filter into the Ohio Valley and Piedmont areas of the South.
The cold air could play a role in the amount and duration of wintry precipitation from a large and complex storm forecast to roll eastward later this weekend into early next week. Another big snowstorm may be in the cards for parts of the Midwest and Northeast.
