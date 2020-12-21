Wind, cold, snow to lash Upper Midwest at midweek
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 21, 2020 7:14 AM EST
A dry and unusually mild stretch of weather has been present over the northern Plains and Upper Midwest over the past several days. Forecasters say that a harsh reminder of winter will soon return.
To begin the new week, the recent run of temperatures more representative of the early to middle part of November will continue. Bismarck, North Dakota, is forecast to reach 43 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday. Even though the record high of 52 degrees will be out of reach, the normal high for the first day of winter is only 25 degrees.
Farther east, temperatures will not be as high, but still above normal. For example, the expected high in Minneapolis on Monday is 37 degrees. The typical high, like in Bismarck, is 25 degrees.
Both Monday and Tuesday are also expected to be breezy days with no precipitation across the region.
By Tuesday night, a noticeable change will be afoot as an area of low pressure and an associated cold front approach from the west. Southerly winds will abruptly change to a north-northwesterly direction behind the cold front.
On Wednesday, temperatures will not make it out of the single digits and teens in central and eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Meanwhile, temperatures that start the day around 32 degrees in Minneapolis will fall through the 20s and into the teens by the end of the day. As the colder air rushes in, snow is expected as well.
"A storm in the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies will come racing eastward through the northern Plains into the Great Lakes late Tuesday into Christmas Eve," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys. "This will bring snow from the eastern Rockies into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest."
As that storm intensifies, winds will increase substantially. Even though only a few inches of snow is expected, wind gusts over 40 mph will cause the snow to blow around and significantly reduce visibilities.
The snow will end from west to east and move into the Great Lakes Wednesday night and Thursday. Even after the snow comes to an end, the cold will persist. In fact, temperatures are unlikely to climb above zero in northern Minnesota on Christmas Eve. With a bit of a breeze still around, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be well below zero and make it possible for frostbite to occur in a matter of minutes.
The cold will gradually ease for the holiday itself. Some places that will not get out of the single digits in North Dakota on Wednesday will be back into the 30s on Friday.
