Widespread Arctic air to leave Northeast, Midwest shivering
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Feb. 4, 2022 12:51 PM EST
Updated Feb. 4, 2022 12:52 PM EST
A wintry mix is creating dangerous travel conditions and numerous power outages across the Great Lakes and Northeast before temperatures take a plunge this weekend.
Much colder air will continue to pour into the Northeast following a dynamic storm that produced everything from heavy snow and damaging ice to flooding rain and even severe thunderstorms this week. Not only will plummeting temperatures lead to a freeze-up in many areas, but those without power from the winter storm will face hardships due to the cold conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
As of early Friday, more than 350,000 utility customers were without power from Texas to Maine due to the storm that spanned two days in some locations. In Tennessee alone, more than 130,000 homes and businesses were in the dark, while 85,000 were waking up to no electricity in Ohio.
This temperature (F) map snapshot taken at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb.. 4, 2022, shows quite an extreme range from below zero in Wisconsin and Minnesota to the 60s in Virginia.
Even though crews will gradually restore power through this weekend and the number of outages in the Northeast will stabilize and eventually decline, tens of thousands of people may need to venture out on potentially dangerous road conditions this weekend to stay with friends and relatives or at hotels where power is still on. Power crews may also face equipment difficulties due to the low temperatures.
The air settling across the Midwest and Northeast is not quite the coldest of the winter so far, but it is still dangerously cold. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens and lower 20s F in the Tennessee Valley and plunge into the single digits over much of the Ohio Valley, central Appalachians and northwestern New England by Saturday morning.
With the exception of the middle Mississippi and Tennessee valleys and lower part of the mid-Atlantic, temperatures will remain below freezing over the Midwest and Northeast through Sunday morning.
The very cold air will cause sleet and slush to be glued onto many streets, sidewalks and parking lots from the Appalachians to the Midwest. The conditions will cause the ice to be very difficult for road crews and property owners to remove. Meanwhile, untreated wet surfaces will freeze up from the Tennessee Valley to the central Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and southern New England by Saturday morning. In many cases, the freeze-up will commence late Friday afternoon and evening.
In some East Coast metro areas where all or mostly rain fell from the storm in cities such Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, motorists heading home or venturing out Friday evening should be prepared for changing road conditions. Surfaces that appear to be wet may become covered with a thin layer of clear ice.
Runoff has been excessive due to 1-2 inches of rain that fell on part of the Northeast, and this may continue to cause water to spill on secondary roads in hilly areas. The runoff can freeze in this situation.
After a frigid start Sunday morning, temperatures are forecast to recover to within a few degrees of average during Sunday afternoon. Normal highs for early February range from near 20 in northern Maine to near 50 in middle Tennessee. Where the sun is out, and that should be in many locations, cleanup of ice and hard-packed snow should be an easier task. High temperatures in areas affected by ice, or an ice and snow combination, will range from the mid-20s in Worcester, Massachusetts, to the mid-30s in Columbus, Ohio. Elsewhere, temperatures are forecast to approach 40 in Pittsburgh and 50 in Memphis, Tennessee.
As the weekend progresses and temperatures recover during the daytime by Sunday, forecasters say motorists and pedestrians should use caution and be alert for falling ice. Shifting tree limbs and steel structures can shed chunks of ice without notice.
While much of the weekend will be free of precipitation in the wake of the massive storm this week, there will be a couple of exceptions.
A sneaky disturbance near the jet stream level of the atmosphere will race eastward into Saturday.
"This feature will have very little moisture to work with, but there will still be enough energy in the atmosphere to trigger snow showers over the Ohio Valley Friday evening and the Appalachians from Pennsylvania to West Virginia, eastern Kentucky, western Virginia and northwestern North Carolina Friday night into Saturday morning," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said, adding that it can lead to a small but quick accumulation of snow on roads.
Motorists venturing along major highways such as interstates 64, 70, 76, 77, 79, 80, 90 and 99 may encounter sudden snow showers that can drop the visibility and bring a fresh coating.
Due to dry air farther to the east, the snow showers are likely to dwindle to flurries or a few flakes by the I-95 corridor of the mid-Atlantic on Saturday.
Farther to the north, an Alberta clipper will travel eastward just north of the Canada border this weekend to early next week. Most of the accumulating snow associated with the storm will be confined to the northern parts of North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and New York state. However, snow showers may dip as far south as the I-80/90 corridor of the Midwest on Sunday and the eastern Great Lakes region on Monday.
Small stream flooding that occurred following heavy rain on Thursday and Friday from the South Central states to the Northeast will subside, according to AccuWeather forecasters. However, some gradual rises are likely on the secondary and major rivers over the next few days. There is the potential for minor flooding in areas that do not have levees or water mitigation measures. Ice breakups and jams in the Northeast where rain fell from the recent storm can lead to more sudden rises in a few cases.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.