Storm to bring New York City its biggest snowfall of the winter

Measurable snow has not been a common sight in New York City this winter, but snow shovels could finally be needed in the region as a storm moves through from Monday into Tuesday.

Another winter storm is making its move into the Northeast and is threatening to drop several inches of snow across parts of the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that although the heaviest snow is expected in parts of upstate New York and New England, the Big Apple is predicted to receive its largest helping of snow so far this winter.

When will the snow arrive and how long will it last?

Precipitation is expected to begin in the five boroughs this evening, perhaps as early as 6 p.m. The western suburbs of New York City could start to get precipitation a few hours earlier.

With temperatures near the freezing mark, precipitation is likely to be a mix of snow and sleet at the onset, but more southerly locations could also have rain mixed in.

AccuWeather's future radar shows wintry precipitation for the New York City area through Tuesday morning.

The storm is likely to bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain into Tuesday morning before drier conditions and sunshine return.

With the wintry precipitation likely to continue overnight, travelers should be on alert for slippery travel conditions through the morning commute on Tuesday. Farther north, where heavier snow is expected, slowed travel may linger throughout the day on Tuesday.

How much snow, sleet is expected?

The amount of snow that the storm will produce will vary greatly across the region. The results could look very different over the course of a one-hour drive through the New York City metro area.

Generally, a total accumulation of 1-3 inches of snow and sleet is expected in Central Park and Manhattan, with lesser amounts to the south and heavier snow to the north.

"While this is, historically, not a lot of snow for New York City, it will be noticeable, especially given the lack of snow for the city so far this season," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.

The highest snowfall totals in the New York City area are likely to be centered off to the north. Locations in the lower Hudson Valley and the Connecticut shores, like White Plains, New York, and New Haven Connecticut, can expect a few inches, while the Catskills and northwestern Connecticut have a chance of receiving more than half a foot of snow.

For some of the suburbs to the south, across central New Jersey, snow may mix with rain and keep snow accumulations to as little as a coating. However, residents should be alert for slushy spots that could be slippery.

Where does NYC stand for the season to date?

The 2022-2023 winter season has been especially lacking in snow for the New York City metro area. The city underwent a snow drought that began on March 9, 2022, and ended on January 31, 2023, a stretch of 328 days without measurable snowfall.

When accumulating snow was recorded in New York City on Feb. 1, that snow drought officially became the second longest ever in the city's history, falling just short of the 332-day streak from 2019 to 2020. New York City received only a trace of snow in January for just the third time on record. The other two years that occurred were 2008 and 1933.

Through Feb. 26, only 0.4 of an inch of snow has been recorded in Central Park this winter, well behind the city's historical average of 24.4 inches through the end of February.

"It only takes a couple of storms to add to the season snowfall total quickly," warned Dombek.

The recent active weather pattern in the United States is likely to favor additional storms that could bring more snow chances to New York City prior to the beginning of astronomic spring on March 20.

