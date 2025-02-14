Mudslides, 126-mph winds and feet of snow pummel California amid atmospheric river

The biggest storm so far this winter blasted California with flooding downpours, hurricane-force winds and feet of snow in the mountains. Some of the worst damage occurred near the barn scars from January's deadly fires.

Heavy rainfall drenched various regions of California, which produced flash flooding and caused mudslides. In Trabuco Canyon and Malibu, mud and debris are seen spilling into roadways on Feb. 13.

Mudslides, flooding downpours and feet of mountain snow were unleashed across California as the biggest storm so far this winter hit the state, including areas devastated by deadly wildfires in January.

Evacuations were ordered and roads were shut down near the burn scars of the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire due to the risk of mudslides, flash flooding and debris flows, including a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway between Malibu and Santa Monica.

A person with the Los Angeles Fire Department was swept away in a vehicle amid the flooding but managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to The Associated Press.

Bulldozers were needed to clear feet of mud, rock and debris from some roads as the heavy rain ran off the charred mountainsides.

"Over 10 inches of rain fell in some areas, including 10.87 at Manchester, on the coast west of Sacramento, and 9.89 inches at Mining Ridge, 90 miles south of San Jose," AccuWeather Meteorologist and Digital Producer Jesse Ferrell said.

Rain even fell in California's Death Valley National Park, with 0.18 of an inch falling in the hottest place in North America. In an entire year, the remote park typically measures 2.20 inches of rain.

Total rainfall in southern California in the 36 hours between 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 to 7 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2025.

The most extreme weather conditions unfolded in the Sierra Nevada, where the storm delivered hurricane-force winds and yards of snow.

"At Palisades Tahoe Ski Area near Lake Tahoe, a 126 mph wind gust was reported. Wind gusts reached 90 mph elsewhere in the mountains, including a measurement of 93 mph at Joaquin Ridge," Ferrell said.

Mammoth Mountain measured a whopping 55 inches of fresh snow, more snow than fell in December and January combined.

Feet of snow accumulate at the top of Mammoth Mountain, California on Feb. 13th. (Mammoth Mountain)

Weather conditions are expected to improve across California by the weekend, with most of the state remaining dry into next week. This will help crews working to clean up after the floods, mudslides, and intense snow.