Yosemite firefall returns, stuns spectators

Many visitors traveled to Yosemite National Park to catch the annual and iconic "Firefall" effect at Horsetail Fall on Feb. 19.

The mountainside of Yosemite National Park appeared to catch fire as the annual viral firefall ignited in one of California's most popular tourist destinations. Photographers from around the world gather in the park every year in mid- to late February to capture breathtaking scenes of the viral sensation.

The firefall occurs when the setting sun shines on Horsetail Fall at just the right angle, giving the appearance the waterfall is made of fire. The peak dates to see the event are around Feb. 21, when the sunset hits the waterfall at the perfect angle.

Two weather factors need to come together perfectly for the firefall to ignite. First, storms need to deliver rain and mountain snow to the Yosemite area leading up to Feb. 21 to feed Horsetail Fall. In years of drought, the waterfall runs dry, and the firefall can't happen.

The other factor is the weather on the evening of the event. If cloudy conditions spread across the sky, the sun can't shine on the waterfall to make it look like it is on fire.

In addition to favorable weather, perspective onlookers need to plan ahead and check with the park due to the crowds that often swarm the area to see the once-a-year phenomenon.

"Due to the popularity of the event, various restrictions are in effect during mid- to late February each year daily," Yosemite National Park said on its website. Reservations are also required on certain dates.

Yosemite's other firefall

The natural firefall is reminiscent of the human-made firefall that would light up one of Yosemite's mountains on summer evenings.

Between 1872 and 1968 when Yosemite was filled with visitors, a large fire would be set ablaze near the pinnacle of Glacier Point later in the day. After sunset, when the fire was reduced to a bed of hot coals, people would push the embers off the cliffside, creating a fiery spectacle for the crowds that gathered on the valley floor. The event was discontinued as it was deemed an unnatural spectacle by the director of the National Park Service.

Travelers heading to Yosemite National Park to see the upcoming firefall should check the AccuWeather forecast and plan to arrive when the conditions are right for the natural light show.