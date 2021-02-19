More snow on the way for the Midwest, Northeast
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Feb. 19, 2021 8:39 AM EST
A man discovered icicles forming on the ceiling fan of his home in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 15. It was formed due to a water line break, causing water to leak amid freezing conditions.
After a week of seemingly endless snow and cold across much of the United States, a pattern change is in store for the weekend and into next week. However, that does not mean that wintry weather will be completely absent from the country.
"Another winter storm will bring snow to the Midwest, Great Lakes and portions of the Northeast Sunday through Monday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary.
Compared to the wintry precipitation this past week, snow amounts are expected to be lower and there is little threat of ice. Furthermore, areas in the South that dealt with winter's wrath the past several days will be spared this time.
The speed of the next system combined with limited moisture will contribute to the lower totals.
"Due to the fast pace of this low pressure, snowfall amounts of 6 inches or greater will be difficult to accumulate," added Sadvary. "Locally higher snowfall totals greater than 6 inches will be possible, however, mainly immediately east of the Great Lakes where the lakes may add some additional moisture."
Snow will develop Sunday as low pressure tracks from Missouri into Illinois. Along and north of the low track, accumulating snow will fall. Cities including Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago; and Madison, Wisconsin, are just a few locations likely to receive accumulating snow Sunday.
Farther south in parts of central and eastern Missouri, including St. Louis, the day could start with freezing rain before temperatures rise above freezing and precipitation changes to rain in the afternoon. Any ice amounts should be light, but it only takes a thin glaze to make roadways extremely slippery.
Snow will move farther to the east Sunday night with accumulating snow expected in Grand Rapids and Saginaw, Michigan; and Buffalo, New York. In southeastern Michigan and northern Indiana and Ohio, a mix of rain and snow is expected. Mainly rain will fall farther south.
Much of New England, New York and northern and central Pennsylvania will receive accumulating snow Monday. Close to the coast, it will be a different story.
"Based on the current forecast track of this system, cities along the I-95 corridor such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia will likely end up with mostly rain, but if this storm tracks a bit farther south, then these locations could end up with a slushy coating of wet snow," noted Sadvary.
A mix of rain and snow is likely farther north along I-95, in New York City and Boston. With temperatures above freezing, no snow accumulation is expected.
Even in places where all or mostly snow is expected Sunday and Monday, travel impacts during the midday and afternoon hours may be minimal.
Temperatures in most places will be near freezing. With the sun getting stronger and higher in the sky as spring approaches, light snow during the midday and afternoon hours should have a minimal impact on roads. However, in locations where temperatures are a bit lower and during periods of heavier snow, roads can quickly become treacherous at any time of day.
Motorists should exercise caution in snow, day or night, as even wet roads can be slippery and visibility can be reduced as the snow falls.
A second storm will form off the coast Monday night. It appears that this storm will move away quickly enough to have minimal impacts, with the possible exception of eastern Maine and Nova Scotia.
A mostly cloudy day is expected Tuesday, but temperatures are expected to rise above freezing in many locations. This will allow some of the newly fallen snow to already begin to melt.
