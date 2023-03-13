As a major winter storm gets underway for the Northeast, many residents might be hopeful that this storm will bring accumulating snow to cities that have missed out on the wintry precipitation this year. But AccuWeather forecasters say many Northeast cities that are stuck in a snow drought will once again miss out on most, if not all, of the snow from this storm.

Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York City are all experiencing asnow drought this winter, with season snowfall totals far below the historical average for this time of year. In the nation’s capital, only 0.4 of an inch of snow has fallen this year, which is well below the 12.9 inches the city averages by the middle of March. In Philadelphia, 0.3 of an inch of snow has been measured this year, which is also below its historical average of 21.2 inches by the middle of March. Lastly, New York City has measured the most snow compared to the two other cities, with a season total of 2.3 inches this winter.

Typically a nor’easter would deliver snow to these major metropolitan areas, but AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski says since the storm won’t mature until it is near the southeastern New England coast, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia will only receive a little amount of precipitation.

“New York City is still in the running for some snow, but on the tail end of the storm as it pulls away later today to Tuesday night,” said Sosnowski.

People enjoy blooming cherry blossom trees at the Central Park on March 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Boston could be in the hot seat for this storm. The city has measured 12 inches of snow this winter, which is well below the historical average of 43.1 inches by the middle of March. Any minor shift in the storm’s track could either result in heavy snow or light snow for Beantown.

“Boston’s fate in terms of the exact amount of snow will depend on how close to the coast the storm tracks,” said Sosnowski.

As of Monday afternoon, AccuWeather forecasters expected Boston to receive 3-6 inches of snow from this nor’easter.