A powerful nor’easter is set to deliver major impacts to the Northeast, including heavy snow. Conditions are forecast to rapidly deteriorate across southern New England Monday night into Tuesday night. That is when the heaviest snowfall will likely fall from New York to Maine. A general 3-6 inches will be possible from far western New York to the fringes of northern New England. Areas such as eastern New York, eastern Massachusetts, northwestern Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are expected to receive 6-12 inches of snow.
Hourly snowfall rates on the order of 2-3 inches per hour may be possible Monday night into Tuesday across the highest elevations of the Adirondacks, Catskills, Berkshires, Green and White Mountain ranges. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 36 inches is possible in those high elevation areas.
The snow will be “heavy and wet in nature,” according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff, which will make travel difficult to near impossible during the worst of the storm for some locations.
For areas like Albany, New York, this winter storm will likely be the largest snowstorm of the season so far. Previously, the largest snowstorm this winter in Albany, New York, was on Dec. 11, when 6.6 inches of snow fell.
Schools throughout the Boston area announced changes to their regular Tuesday schedule in advance of a nor’easter that will bring heavy snow and ferocious winds to the northeastern hub. Just west of the city, WCVB reports that Massachusetts Bay Community College will be closed on Tuesday, along with Milford, New Hampshire, public schools and Pathfinder Regional Vocational-Technical in Palmer, Massachusetts. Blue Hills Regional Vocational in Canton, just south of Boston, will have a three-hour early dismissal Tuesday, with no afternoon or evening classes scheduled. Bay State College in downtown Boston will have a remote learning day on Tuesday. Winds in Boston will begin to pick up into Tuesday, and are expected to reach peak gusts around 60 mph.
As a major winter storm gets underway for the Northeast, many residents might be hopeful that this storm will bring accumulating snow to cities that have missed out on the wintry precipitation this year. But AccuWeather forecasters say many Northeast cities that are stuck in a snow drought will once again miss out on most, if not all, of the snow from this storm.
Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York City are all experiencing asnow drought this winter, with season snowfall totals far below the historical average for this time of year. In the nation’s capital, only 0.4 of an inch of snow has fallen this year, which is well below the 12.9 inches the city averages by the middle of March. In Philadelphia, 0.3 of an inch of snow has been measured this year, which is also below its historical average of 21.2 inches by the middle of March. Lastly, New York City has measured the most snow compared to the two other cities, with a season total of 2.3 inches this winter.
Typically a nor’easter would deliver snow to these major metropolitan areas, but AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski says since the storm won’t mature until it is near the southeastern New England coast, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia will only receive a little amount of precipitation.
“New York City is still in the running for some snow, but on the tail end of the storm as it pulls away later today to Tuesday night,” said Sosnowski.
People enjoy blooming cherry blossom trees at the Central Park on March 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
Boston could be in the hot seat for this storm. The city has measured 12 inches of snow this winter, which is well below the historical average of 43.1 inches by the middle of March. Any minor shift in the storm’s track could either result in heavy snow or light snow for Beantown.
“Boston’s fate in terms of the exact amount of snow will depend on how close to the coast the storm tracks,” said Sosnowski.
As of Monday afternoon, AccuWeather forecasters expected Boston to receive 3-6 inches of snow from this nor’easter.
A variety of winter weather alerts were issued across the Northeast by Monday ahead of the pending nor’easter. Winter storm warnings stretched from northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey into southern Maine, with areas outside of the warned areas under winter weather advisories or winter storm watches. Winter storm warnings are issued when meteorologists are confident that a winter storm will produce heavy snow, sleet or freezing rain and cause significant impacts.
A winter storm watch is similar but with only medium confidence of the resulting wintry precipitation. Winter weather advisories are issued when light amounts of precipitation are expected that could cause slick conditions on the road. Coastal areas were under storm and gale warnings in preparation for potentially damaging winds.
As a nor’easter is set to bring dangerous weather conditions to New York late Monday into Wednesday, New York Governor Katy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the entire state. The declaration will go into effect at 8 p.m. EDT Monday evening. “We pre-set emergency personnel to prepare for this storm are in constant contact with local officials and have activated the [New York’s National Guard] to assist with emergency response,” Hochul wrote on Twitter.
According to the press release, the Department of Transportation is prepared to respond to the storm with 3,631 operators and supervisors available statewide. More than 2,200 pieces of snow-removal equipment are ready to be deployed across the state. Furthermore, the New York State Thruway Authority has an additional 400 pieces of snow-removal equipment to assist with storm coverage.
“This is going to be a powerful storm, but we’ll get through it if New Yorkers heed warnings, take steps to prepare, and exercise caution,” Hochul wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon.
The nor’easter is poised to wallop the Northeast with a number of substantial impacts including heavy snow, drenching rain and strong winds. A storm of this magnitude traditionally can pose a serious power outage risk, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that is shaping up to be the case again this week. Locations at the greatest risk of power outages from Monday night through Wednesday include areas closer to the coasts in eastern New England and Atlantic Canada, but forecasters are also concerned about widespread outages for parts of northeastern Pennsylvania and south-central New York, as well as parts of Vermont, western Massachusetts and Connecticut.
A storm is considered a “bomb cyclone” when it undergoes a process called “bombogenesis.” The word itself is a combination of “bomb” and “cyclogenesis,” coming together to describe the explosive strengthening of a storm based on its barometric pressure. This process is measured not by how low the pressure can drop but by how quickly the pressure plummets. When the barometric pressure falls at least 0.71 of an inch of mercury (24 millibars) in 24 hours, a storm has officially undergone bombogenesis.
These storms are among the most violent weather systems that affect a broad area as air rapidly rushes in toward the center of the storm to replace the rapidly ascending air. These vicious winds can cause hazardous conditions, property damage and power outages. The blizzard that struck Buffalo, New York, around Christmas of 2022 is one infamous storm that underwent bombogenesis. The western North Atlantic is a common area for storms to undergo this process as it’s a location where cold air from North America collides with warm air over the Atlantic Ocean. As a result, some nor’easters may become bomb cyclones.
