Boston is wasting no time preparing for the first snowstorm of the season. Ahead of the impending snowstorm, Boston Public Schools announced that all public schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 7 to keep students and staff safe. The public works crews across Massachusetts are also gearing up for the event, amid a shortage in workers from the pandemic, NBC Boston reported. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment ready to go and they are closely monitoring the forecast. According to NBC Boston, “towns are asking for people to remain patient and to stay off the roads so crews can get the job done.”

The Department of Transportation in Connecticut normally operates with 643 drivers, but because of COVID call-outs and a shortage of drivers, the state will be tackling Friday’s storm will less than half of that number, WFSB reported. Roads will take longer to clear as a result of the driver shortage.

CT Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana told WFSB “All hands we have will be working on getting these streets as cleared as possible.”

In Pittsburgh, about 22 salt trucks and snowplows are planning to hit the roads once snow starts to fall throughout Allegheny County and public works crews will continue to treat the more than 360 roadways it manages into the overnight hours, county Public Works Director Stephen Shanley said.

“The department is monitoring the weather and may adjust its plans based on the latest forecasts,” he noted, adding the city’s been “busy preparing for the first impactful snowfall for several months.” The department currently has 9,198 tons of salt and 3,705 gallons of liquid calcium chloride in stock for the winter season, Shanley said.

If needed, he added, workers will be kept on overtime shifts and more drivers brought in until all streets are cleared. Shanley reminded residents that it takes workers about one to two hours to complete their routes, depending on traffic.

PennDOT’s District 11, which covers parts of southwestern Pennsylvania, said the state will have more than 130 snowplow operators working to clear state roads and highways Thursday night in the Pittsburgh area.

All schools in the Philadelphia School District will be shifting to virtual learning Friday due to the snow forecast.