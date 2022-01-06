AccuWeather Now - 24/7 Live Stream
Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation are heading out onto Interstate 95 to pre-treat the highway with a brine solution ahead of the impending snow. This includes a section of the road that was shut down earlier this week amid snowy conditions leaving some motorists stranded for over 24 hours. Motorists should be cautious around these trucks as they travel around 35 mph “to ensure material can be absorbed by the pavement,” the Virginia Department of Transportation said. Vehicles should also keep their distance from the trucks as they apply the brine to the roads.
Boston is wasting no time preparing for the first snowstorm of the season. Ahead of the impending snowstorm, Boston Public Schools announced that all public schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 7 to keep students and staff safe. The public works crews across Massachusetts are also gearing up for the event, amid a shortage in workers from the pandemic, NBC Boston reported. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment ready to go and they are closely monitoring the forecast. According to NBC Boston, “towns are asking for people to remain patient and to stay off the roads so crews can get the job done.”
The Department of Transportation in Connecticut normally operates with 643 drivers, but because of COVID call-outs and a shortage of drivers, the state will be tackling Friday’s storm will less than half of that number, WFSB reported. Roads will take longer to clear as a result of the driver shortage.
CT Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana told WFSB “All hands we have will be working on getting these streets as cleared as possible.”
In Pittsburgh, about 22 salt trucks and snowplows are planning to hit the roads once snow starts to fall throughout Allegheny County and public works crews will continue to treat the more than 360 roadways it manages into the overnight hours, county Public Works Director Stephen Shanley said.
“The department is monitoring the weather and may adjust its plans based on the latest forecasts,” he noted, adding the city’s been “busy preparing for the first impactful snowfall for several months.” The department currently has 9,198 tons of salt and 3,705 gallons of liquid calcium chloride in stock for the winter season, Shanley said.
If needed, he added, workers will be kept on overtime shifts and more drivers brought in until all streets are cleared. Shanley reminded residents that it takes workers about one to two hours to complete their routes, depending on traffic.
PennDOT’s District 11, which covers parts of southwestern Pennsylvania, said the state will have more than 130 snowplow operators working to clear state roads and highways Thursday night in the Pittsburgh area.
All schools in the Philadelphia School District will be shifting to virtual learning Friday due to the snow forecast.
Major Northeast cities such as Philadelphia, New York City and Boston are set to see their first significant snowfalls of the season with this storm, and all three areas are far behind their annual averages. In Philadelphia, residents have seen just 1 inch total of snow so far this season, far behind its annual average of 4.6 inches by Jan. 6. An even greater deficit is true in New York City, where just 0.2 inches have fallen this whole season, a far cry from the historical average of 6.7 inches by this date.
The largest gap, however, belongs to Boston. There, Beantown residents are accustomed to seeing an average of 12.3 inches of total snow by Jan. 6. But instead of that foot-plus, this season they’ve seen just 0.4 inches.
A major winter storm moving over the Tennessee Valley could be seen on satellite at around noon on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Snow accumulating on roads and weather-related accidents have made driving around the Nashville area “treacherous,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said late Thursday morning. Crashes have been reported across the region, including on Interstates 24, 40 and 65. “If you are able, please stay off the roads,” the Nashville Department of Transportation warned. Around 4 inches of snow has already accumulated in the city, with more snow predicted into the afternoon. By the time the final snowflake has fallen, the storm total could approach 5.2 inches, the total snowfall measured in Nashville all of last winter.
A jackknifed tractor trailer has made difficult road conditions even more treacherous in Tennessee on Thursday morning. The truck wrecked into a median outside the area of Jackson, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol soon shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in the surrounding area, WSMV reported. Dashcam footage captured shortly after the accident showed the toppled truck sprawled over the snow-covered grass, with a fellow driver helping them out. Officials with the highway patrol have urged drivers to find an alternate route.
Police in Tennessee responded to the scene of a jacknifed tractor-trailer near Jackson on I-40 Thursday morning as a snowstorm made travel treacherous.
Heavy snow was passing through western Kentucky on Thursday morning, coating areas that were ravaged by a historic tornado outbreak less than one month ago. Much of the western part of the state will receive 3-6 inches of snow by the time the storm is over. Due to the impacts of the winter weather, all FEMA disaster recovery areas in the tornado-stricken areas are closed Thursday, the Kentucky Office of Emergency Management said.
On Dec. 10-11, an outbreak of violent and long-lasting tornadoes ravaged the state. One of which was a historic, long-track EF4 tornado that leveled the community of Mayfield and destroyed an entire candle factory. At least 77 deaths in the state were blamed on the tornado outbreak, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. To make matters worse, another severe weather outbreak on New Year’s Day produced an EF2 twister in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Winter storm warnings were in place for many of these communities Thursday as the snow spread across the region. Officials are urging residents to avoid any unnecessary travel. In nearby southeastern Missouri, the National Weather Service is reporting treacherous road conditions on Interstate 55.
Major cities across the Northeast will be getting the first significant snowfall of the season, but the accumulations of 3-6 inches in places like Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, as AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting, will pale in comparison to what piled up on these days 26 years ago. On Jan. 6-8 1996, a ferocious winter storm that would come to be known as the Blizzard of '96 roared up the Eastern Seaboard. AccuWeather's Kevin Byrne took a look back at what became one of the defining winter storms of the 20th century. At least 60 fatalities were blamed on the blizzard, and snow totals reached as high as 48 inches. The storm hit the Philadelphia area particularly hard. To this day, the Blizzard of '96 remains Philadelphia’s single biggest snowstorm on record in terms of 24-hour accumulations. Afterward, snow piles in the city were so deep that the workers resorted to dumping it off bridges into the river. And most people today forget about the second disaster that quickly followed – and led to dozens more fatalities.
A truck dumps a load of snow into the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 8, 1996. (AP Photo/Nanine Hartzenbusch)
Losing power is never fun, but during a winter storm, it can be life-threatening. Preparing ahead of time is crucial, so here are a few things you should know.
• Know how to stay warm: When you can’t turn the heat on, use towels and blankets to block drafts and keep the cold out. Windows can be insulated with black blankets to draw heat from the sun, while running hot water can also draw heat into the house. To keep pipes from freezing, turn faucets to a trickle and open cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate.
• Avoid carbon monoxide dangers: Carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious hazard during power outages, as generators located near doors, windows and vents can allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Make sure generators are properly ventilated and carbon monoxide detectors are installed.
• Stock up on non-perishables: It is best to maintain a three-day supply of water and non-perishable food during the winter months, with items such as fruit bars, peanut butter, nuts and trail mix making for great stockpile items. Batteries, flashlights and a radio are also crucial supplies.
• Stay inside: Don’t take risks on the road during a winter storm. Along with the hazardous road conditions of snow and ice, downed power lines can also lead to traffic accidents. If travel is necessary, keep a disaster supply kit in your car and avoid traveling alone.
The city of Nashville could get more snow from this one storm than it typically does in an entire year. Tennessee's capital city averages 4.7 inches of snow per year, but it could receive as much as 6 inches from this storm alone. Snow in the state has already begun falling on Thursday and, according to AccuWeather meteorologists, will continue spreading across the northern portions of Tennessee through Thursday night before tapering off. While areas farther south and west are more likely to receive 1 to 3 inches of snow, Nashville and locations farther north in Virginia and West Virginia are more likely to get 3 to 6 inches.
At Nashville International Airport, a recording of more than 3 inches of snow in a single day has occurred only once in the past decade, on Jan. 22, 2016.