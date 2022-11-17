All Buffalo Public Schools (BPS) will be closed on Friday due to the impending snowstorm, the district announced on Wednesday. The district has also canceled all after school and adult education activities on Thursday. Furthermore, all scheduled admission testing and auditions, which were scheduled for Saturday is canceled. Even though there will be no remote instruction on Friday, the district recommended that students bring home their devices Thursday night, in case of an extended closure.
The Buffalo Bills are slated to play the Cleveland Browns at their home stadium near Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday afternoon — the last day of the intense snowfall the area is forecast to receive.As of Wednesday, Orchard Park was under a lake effect snow warning set to expire at 1 a.m. Saturday, though warnings can easily be canceled or prolonged depending on how the weather conditions play out.
Should the game take place as scheduled, there are a few things fans attending the game should keep in mind. Simply arriving at the game is the first challenge the weather will present. Lake effect flurries and squalls remain in the forecast for Sunday, making for difficult and even dangerous travel conditions. Once there, fans in the stands will want to make sure they’re bundled up properly. While Highmark Stadium has radiant heaters, temperatures around the open-air stadium will be around 31 degrees Fahrenheit. However, there will be an AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature of 13 degrees. This won’t be the first time the team has had to deal with the weather phenomenon. Significant lake-effect snow in 2014 forced a Bills home game to be relocated to Ford Field in Detroit, a football stadium protected from snow by a dome.
On Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot, a Browns beat writer for Cleveland.com, reported that the NFL has been in contact with the Browns and Bills about possibly moving the game. A decision on the game’s location will likely have to be made by Friday, Cabot reported. On Thursday morning, Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio talked with local reporters about his dream of making a snow angel on the football field.
The flash of lightning followed by a rumble of thunder is synonymous with summertime storms, but when the conditions are perfect, the phenomenon can occur during bouts of intense snow. The ingredients for thundersnow will converge in the coming days as bands of heavy lake-effect snow develop downwind of the Great Lakes, including around Buffalo, New York, and Erie, Pennsylvania.
Generating lightning during a thunderstorm and during a snowstorm are similar meteorological processes, but they come together more frequently during the warmer months. As ice crystals clash together in turbulent updrafts, charged particles are generated. When the charge builds up, the energy is released in a bolt of lightning accompanied by a clap of thunder. “Thunderstorms during the warm season have a much easier time developing strong updrafts because there is more warmth and moisture to feed on and more instability aloft,” AccuWeather meteorologist Jordan Root explained. The updraft in snow showers or snowstorms is not typically as strong as thunderstorms, but the updraft in lake-effect snow bands can be strong enough to create thunder and lightning. The result is a phenomenon called thundersnow, although the thunder may not be heard from far away as the snow naturally muffles sound.
In Oswego, New York, which is 30 miles northwest of Syracuse, there were multiple reports of thundersnow early Thursday morning as a heavy band of snow moved off the lake. Around 3:10 a.m., local time, Kaitlyn Jesmonth, a student at SUNY Oswego, posted a video of the thundersnow on her Twitter account. Throughout the morning on Thursday, additional thundersnow was observed in Oswego. Another video, taken from a live camera stationed in Oswego showed a flash of lightning shortly before 9:30 a.m. local time Thursday.
Lake-effect snow is starting to intensify in northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York, prompting the first snow squall warning of the event to be issued. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in State College, Pennsylvania, issued the warning around 10:30 a.m. EST Thursday, indicating that heavy snow could significantly reduce visibility, leading to a heightened risk for weather-related travel disruptions. The weather bulletin included Bradford, Port Allegany and Westfield, Pennsylvania, as well as portions of Route 6 and Route 219.
In addition to being the first snow squall warning issued during the developing lake-effect snow event, it is the first snow squall warning issued in the Northeast since April 21, 2022. More snow squall warnings are likely to be issued in the coming days across the region.
Lake-effect snow started to accumulate in areas downwind of the Great Lakes late Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Some of the highest totals were located just off Lake Erie, in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). About 19 miles southeast of Buffalo, in Colden, New York, 11.6 inches of snow accumulated in the past 24 hours. In the nearby town of Springville, New York, 11 inches of snow was measured as of Thursday morning.
In Ohio and Pennsylvania, snowfall totals surpassed the 1-foot mark. Located in far northwestern Pennsylvania, a weather station in the town of Springboro recorded 13.8 inches of snow. Another weather station, located in Cherry Hill, Pennsylvania, measured 12.4 inches of snow. Just west of the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line, in Edgewood, Ohio, 16.1 inches of snow had accumulated in the past 24 hours. As more snow is expected to fall through the end of the week and into the weekend, snowfall totals are expected to rise to the 3- to 6-foot mark.
Ahead of a potentially historic lake-effect snow event in northern and western New York, a state of emergency was issued by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday, which was slated to go into effect Thursday morning. The state plans on bringing “emergency assets” to crisis areas, and Hochul noted that her office is in “constant contact” with local officials. “New Yorkers: Remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during hazardous conditions,” Hochul tweeted Wednesday afternoon.
Hochul also announced Wednesday that the New York State Thruway will be closed to commercial traffic from Rochester Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania border at Exit 61, beginning at 4 p.m. EST Thursday. Shifting truck traffic by the state border “will prevent what has happened” in other instances, Hochul told one local reporter, such as jack-knifed tractor-trailers closing down the road and stranding people.
Nearly 70% of the U.S. population lives in a region that receives more than 5 inches of snow annually, and an overwhelming number of the nation’s roadways traverse those snowy areas, according to the Federal Highway Administration (FHA). This means there is a high likelihood that your simple grocery store run or morning commute could be impacted by winter weather at least once. From snow to sleet to freezing rain or ice, winter weather yields numerous types of precipitation that all pose hazards and difficulties on the roadways.
According to the FHA, more than 24% of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement, and 15% happen during snowfall or sleet. But equally dangerous is getting stuck for hours in a snowstorm in your vehicle. Many people don’t envision themselves in this situation, but the unthinkable does happen and being prepared and knowing what to do can help save you and your family’s lives. “The best thing you can do to protect yourself is to not travel if you can,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, but if you do have to be out on the roads, being prepared is vital.
•Have an emergency car kit that includes a flashlight, gloves, a battery-powered radio, water, extra food and a blanket.
•If you cannot move, stay where you are and don’t abandon your vehicle. It is a good place to take shelter, especially during a winter storm.
•Notify the authorities with your cell phone and pinpoint your location with GPS either on your cellphone or with navigation services in your car. Make sure to tell the authorities relevant information, like how much gas your car has, how much food and water you have and your location.
•If you don’t have any cellphone service to contact the authorities, then it is important to stay put.
•Turning your car off periodically will help conserve precious gas and battery life and reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
•Make sure that your vehicle is visible to others. Using a piece of bright-colored fabric, road flares or a traffic light behind your vehicle will all help to ensure your car is easily spotted on the road or highway.
•Make sure, if you have to leave your home, to have a fully charged cell phone as well as a portable cell phone charger for the car.
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is preparing for what could be a historic snowstorm in Buffalo, New York, late this week and into the weekend. Officials say they have 200 plows ready to go, along with other machines known as loaders and graters. Erie County officials also add that their equipment has been mobilized as well. NYSDOT officials are urging people to make necessary preparations before the storm begins and to stay off the road once the snow starts.
“Anytime we can remove traffic from the roads that just allows us to have a quicker and more efficient snow removal response. And in this day and age, many of us are able to telecommute, work from home. And this would be a perfect opportunity to do that,” Susan Surde, the regional public information officer at NYSDOT said to AccuWeather’s Jillian Angeline in an interview. Surde explained when there is less traffic on the highways, expressways and even local roads, it makes the response time after a storm much faster.
Officials are urging people to have enough food and water for the long duration event, and to stay off the roads once the storm starts.
Lake-effect snow is a weather phenomenon generated by cold air moving over comparatively warm water, so it’s common across the Great Lakes region during the late autumn as cold air from Canada moves over the unfrozen lakes. During this process, the combination of heat and moisture from the lake meeting the cold air cause clouds to form, which grow into narrow bands capable of producing heavy snowfall.
Meteorologists look for a temperature difference of 23 degrees Fahrenheit or more between the lake water and the air about 5,000 feet above the surface of the lakes, with a greater temperature difference leading to heavier lake-effect snow. For this reason, the late fall and winter, or when the waters of the Great Lakes are still unfrozen and relatively warm compared to the colder air flowing in, is typically the prime time of the season for lake-effect snow. The winds are the main factor in where the snow falls, and in the cases where the wind direction doesn't shift, snowfall totals can begin to pile up.
