Nearly 70% of the U.S. population lives in a region that receives more than 5 inches of snow annually, and an overwhelming number of the nation’s roadways traverse those snowy areas, according to the Federal Highway Administration (FHA). This means there is a high likelihood that your simple grocery store run or morning commute could be impacted by winter weather at least once. From snow to sleet to freezing rain or ice, winter weather yields numerous types of precipitation that all pose hazards and difficulties on the roadways.

According to the FHA, more than 24% of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement, and 15% happen during snowfall or sleet. But equally dangerous is getting stuck for hours in a snowstorm in your vehicle. Many people don’t envision themselves in this situation, but the unthinkable does happen and being prepared and knowing what to do can help save you and your family’s lives. “The best thing you can do to protect yourself is to not travel if you can,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, but if you do have to be out on the roads, being prepared is vital.

•Have an emergency car kit that includes a flashlight, gloves, a battery-powered radio, water, extra food and a blanket.

•If you cannot move, stay where you are and don’t abandon your vehicle. It is a good place to take shelter, especially during a winter storm.

•Notify the authorities with your cell phone and pinpoint your location with GPS either on your cellphone or with navigation services in your car. Make sure to tell the authorities relevant information, like how much gas your car has, how much food and water you have and your location.

•If you don’t have any cellphone service to contact the authorities, then it is important to stay put.

•Turning your car off periodically will help conserve precious gas and battery life and reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

•Make sure that your vehicle is visible to others. Using a piece of bright-colored fabric, road flares or a traffic light behind your vehicle will all help to ensure your car is easily spotted on the road or highway.

•Make sure, if you have to leave your home, to have a fully charged cell phone as well as a portable cell phone charger for the car.