Arctic blast sending central US into a deep freeze

AccuWeather meteorologists say the expansive blast of cold air could leave more than 90% of the country with below-average temperatures this weekend.

The first official day of winter is still over a month away, but that is not stopping Old Man Winter from making his presence known across the United States. As lake-effect snow piles up in western New York through this weekend, a blast of Arctic air will send temperatures to levels more typical of the middle of winter from the northern Rockies to the southern Plains.

The impressive push of cold air is expected to produce a swath of accumulating snow from portions of the northern Rockies to the lower elevations in Colorado from Wednesday night into Friday. AccuWeather meteorologists say waves of cold air could reach as far as southern Texas, and residents there may need to dust off their winter jackets this weekend.

"From temperatures bottoming out in the double digits below zero across Montana and Wyoming to a deep freeze in the South, more than 90% of the nation will experience below-average temperatures through this weekend," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

"Conditions were already increasingly cold across the Midwest Thursday morning when temperatures reached only the upper 20s in Minneapolis and lower 30s in Chicago. Snow showers and a wind out of the west made it feel more like winter with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures dipping into the middle 20s in both cities.”

Arctic air is first expected to settle into the northern Rockies and Montana through Thursday night, and temperatures there are forecast to be as much as 35 degrees Fahrenheit below normal for mid-November. Bozeman, Montana, will be one city that is forecast to see the mercury dip to levels more typical of January with a low of 15 below zero predicted for Thursday night. This would shatter the current record low of 4 below zero that was set in 1958.

As the cold front pressing along the Front Range of the Rockies continues to move south on Friday, the arctic air will continue to filter into the Plains and into the South Central states.

High temperatures from Denver to Amarillo, Texas, will struggle to get out of the 20s while the typical afternoon highs for this time of year in those cities are in the 50s and 60s, respectively. These frigid conditions are normal for the dead of winter and could catch some folks off guard.

"Areas from the Colorado Rockies to southern Texas could see the mercury dip to values 25-35 degrees below normal for this time of year," Buckingham explained.

RealFeel® temperatures are expected to range from 20 to 10 degrees below zero Friday morning across much of the Dakotas and eastern Wyoming and Montana, while portions of northern Texas and Oklahoma plummet to near zero degrees.

Friday afternoon is expected to remain bitterly cold for many locations as record-low maximum temperatures are challenged from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Goodland, Kansas. RealFeel® temperatures will reach only the lower to middle 20s in cities like Denver, Amarillo, Texas, and Oklahoma City.

AccuWeather forecasters say these dangerously cold conditions will bring the risk of frostbite and hypothermia to those spending time outdoors who aren't properly dressed for the elements.

The wave of arctic air will press into the south-central U.S. Saturday.

Major cities in central and southern Texas, such as Houston, San Antonio and Austin, will feel the bitter cold as high temperatures Saturday will reach only the upper 40s with RealFeel® temperatures expected to settle in the lower 30s.

AccuWeather forecasters say the harsh cold in the nation's midsection will lessen somewhat by the middle of next week.

"There are signs of moderating temperatures next week across the Plains as an area of high pressure shifts to the east, allowing southerly winds to return," Buckingham said.

