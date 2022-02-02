AccuWeather Now - 24/7 Live Stream
Snow-covered highways were making for some treacherous driving conditions in Missouri as well, with multiple accidents and a jack-knifed tractor-trailer shutting down portions of Interstate 70 in both directions in Columbia and west of the city in Boone County, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Officials said semis were having trouble climbing the slick hills in several spots. Crashes were reported westbound near mile marker 124, at least one vehicle spun out at mile marker 131, and the disabled truck was eastbound near marker 122, officials said.
Numerous crashes were reported across Illinois by late Wednesday morning amid the wintry weather. Crashes on both sides of Interstate 55 in McLean and Livingston counties led to a closure of the northbound lane around milepost 188, near Chenoa and the Livingston County line, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). There were also a few reports of jackknifed semis on I-74 at US 51 south of Bloomington. In La Salle County, numerous semi-trailer trucks and cars were stuck in ditches and in the cable barrier on I-80 between mileposts 90 to 97 late Wednesday morning amid the snowy conditions, according to the IDOT. Shortly before noon, the IDOT reported multiple jackknifed semis were blocking all lanes of westbound Interstate 74 between Farmer City and Mansfield.
On the latest edition of AccuWeather’s Weather Insider podcast, AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno and AccuWeather Broadcast Meteorologist Jessica Pash talk about the ongoing winter storm in the Central U.S. They break down some of the biggest snow reports so far, and also look ahead to the storm’s impacts in the Northeast, including which areas are in store for some ice. Listen to the episode below.
In Texas, residents are wondering how this winter storm and an associated cold snap will compare to the historic freeze of 2021. While it still could challenge the power grid, the magnitude of this cold blast will not be nearly as severe. This shot of cold air will clear after only three days, while the cold snap of 2021 lasted a week. Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees below average at worst, compared to 35 to 45 degrees below average in 2021. Instead of Dallas having three nights below 10 degrees, it is forecast to drop to the mid-teens for only two nights.
The winter storm is making its presence felt across the Chicago area, causing flights to be canceled and covering major roadways in snow. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour or more were being reported across northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. Around 4.4 inches of snow has fallen so far at Chicago O’Hare International Airport while about 4.2 inches has been measured at the city’s Midway Airport. AccuWeather meteorologists say the Windy City could receive up to 8 inches by the time the storm is done in the area Wednesday night.
Motorists navigate the northbound, left, and southbound lanes of Interstate 90 during a snowy morning, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Chicago. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
More than 1,400 flights have been canceled Wednesday as the United States braces for a major winter storm, according to FlightAware.com. By Wednesday morning, the majority of the flights canceled came from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and St. Louis Lambert International Airport. As the winter storm is expected to move eastward across the U.S. throughout Wednesday and Thursday, more than 1,600 flights have been canceled for Thursday.
This camera from the Colorado Department of Transportation caught this car sliding out of control and almost colliding with an oncoming semi on Interstate 25 in Thorton, Colorado, on Feb. 1.
Snow started falling Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in Colorado. By Wednesday morning, the highest snowfall total was in Colorado Springs with a total of 22.0 inches. The U.S. Air Force Academy recorded 12.0 inches of snow Wednesday morning. The Air Force Academy wrote on Twitter that it will be closed and 100% of remote classes were to begin at 9 a.m. MDT.
Elsewhere, Boulder, Colorado, picked up 8.1 inches of snow Wednesday morning. Snow removal crews were out early Wednesday morning removing snow from sidewalks and streets, according to Darius Johnson, a journalist for 9News Denver. Johnson also shared a video of the snow-covered roadways, urging that “4-wheel drive is needed.” Snow will continue to fall through Wednesday, likely adding to these totals.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency as a winter storm is expected to affect the state through Friday. The executive order temporarily suspends requirements for size and weight permits of oversized vehicles that are transporting emergency relief and power restoration materials. The order is in effect for seven days, but it may be extended for additional days if conditions warrant. Gov. Stitt took to Twitter last night sharing that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has 123,000 tons of salt and sand and more than 500 trucks statewide to respond to the storm. All 77 counties in Oklahoma are under a winter storm watch or advisory.
As areas from Texas to Maine brace for snow and ice, residents across the Gulf Coast and Tennessee Valley face a different threat from the strengthening storm. An infusion of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will fuel heavy rain on the southern side of the storm with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches. Isolated severe weather could also occur in this zone, including tornadoes and gusty winds.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) started to pretreat roads on Tuesday ahead of the impending Groundhog Day storm. More crews will take to the roads on Wednesday to coat the highways with a brine solution before the first snowflake falls. “Beginning Wednesday, maintenance crews will be shifting to 24-hour shifts so we can respond quickly if needed,” the TXDOT office in Tyler, Texas, said. Motorists that see a truck on the highway applying the treatment should keep their distance.
The Texas Department of Transportation started to treat roads across the state on Tuesday ahead of the impending winter storm. (TXDOT)
The gathering storm is already spreading some wintry precipitation across the central U.S. with light snow falling in northeastern Kansas, northern Missouri and central Illinois. Light snow is also picking up along the Front Range in Colorado, including Denver. Around an inch or two has already piled up around Denver, while little to no accumulation has occurred farther east. The areas of snow are forecast to expand throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday as the far-reaching storm strengthens.
A snapshot of the weather radar early Tuesday night showed snow (blue) rain (green) and a wintry mix (pink) falling across the central U.S. (AccuWeather)
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in the state on Tuesday afternoon, activating the Missouri National Guard ahead of the winter storm forecast to bring significant snow, sleet and ice to the state. "Severe weather isn't something we are strangers to here in the State of Missouri, but we must be prepared for the worst," Parson said in a press release. "By signing this Order, we enable our emergency management professionals to have every tool and resource available to aid Missourians, protect lives, and respond to this winter storm." He added encouragement for all Missourians to take precautions to avoid hazardous road conditions and keep themselves and their families safe. Nearly the entire state was under a winter storm warning Tuesday evening.
Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday afternoon and activated 130 members of the state’s National Guard ahead of the arrival of a significant winter storm. “I encourage everyone to do what you can to stay safe: listen to local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in your community and make sure your household has essentials,“ Pritzker said in a press release. Nearly the entire state is under a winter storm warning, with over a foot of snow predicted to fall across central Illinois.
The threat of ice accumulation from the impending storm will stretch from Texas into the Northeast, contributing to life-threatening scenarios from slick roadways and sidewalks to widespread power outages. The threat of downed power lines will increase substantially with ice accretions upwards of 0.25 of an inch, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Ice accumulations greater than 0.50 of an inch are possible across some locations with this storm.
Experiencing a power outage during a fierce winter storm can be far worse than a mere inconvenience – it could prove life-threatening. Knowing how to prepare ahead of time is crucial, here are a few things to check and stock up on.
• Know how to stay warm: When you can’t turn the heat on, use towels and blankets to block drafts and keep the cold out. Windows can be insulated with black blankets to draw heat from the sun, while running hot water can also draw heat into the house. To keep pipes from freezing, turn faucets to a trickle and open cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate.
• Avoid carbon monoxide dangers: Carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious hazard during power outages, as generators located near doors, windows and vents can allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Make sure generators are properly ventilated and carbon monoxide detectors are installed.
• Stock up on non-perishables: It is best to maintain a three-day supply of water and non-perishable food during the winter months, with items such as fruit bars, peanut butter, nuts and trail mix making for great stockpile items. Batteries, flashlights and a radio are also crucial supplies.
• Stay inside: Don’t take risks on the road during a winter storm. Along with the hazardous road conditions of snow and ice, downed power lines can also lead to traffic accidents. If travel is necessary, keep a disaster supply kit in your car and avoid traveling alone. Read more tips here.
Part of the danger posed by snowstorms stems from the life-threatening combination of weather-prompted power outages and subzero temperatures, and this impending snowstorm will be no exception. Widespread risk of power outages from the impending snowstorm will span from northeastern Texas to western Pennsylvania — concentrated heavily in areas predicted to pick up ice accumulation and heavy snow. Wind gusts that develop in the wake of the storm may also lead to further tree and power line damage.
From Tuesday into late Friday, the heaviest snow is forecast to accumulate across parts of the Midwest to the far northern tier of the Northeast. This includes central Missouri to north-central Illinois, northern Indiana, southeastern Michigan, far northwestern Ohio and northern New York. Unlike the last snowstorm, a majority of areas along the Eastern Seaboard aren’t forecast to get excessive snowfall totals, if any. Cities including Columbia, Missouri, and Peoria, Illinois, are likely to receive a foot or more of snow. Others such as Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Toledo, Ohio, could get a foot or more of snow.
Winter weather alerts stretched over 2,000 miles across the U.S. by Feb. 1 ahead of a major winter storm poised to deliver potentially dangerous impacts ranging from heavy snow, ice and even some severe thunderstorms. Winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and winter storm watches stretched from New Mexico to Vermont on Tuesday afternoon, including at least 90 million people in its path, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. However, even those outside of the storm's path may feel the impacts of the far-reaching storm as weather conditions may slow down or even stop a few trucks from transporting goods through parts of the central U.S. for a few days this week, Porter added.
A snapshot of weather alerts prompted by the far-reaching winter storm as of Feb. 1, 2:15 p.m. EST. The dark blue alerts represent winter storm warnings, the light blue winter storm watches and the grey winter weather advisories.
