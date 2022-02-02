The temperature across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex has dropped to the freezing point, and in some cases, below 32 F. These freezing conditions combined with the rain falling across the region is causing ice to form on all outdoor surfaces, including roads and sidewalks. The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reported the switch from rain to freezing rain at 7:20 p.m. CST Wednesday. AccuWeather National News Reporter Bill Wadell is just north of Dallas in Denton, Texas, and said that ice is already starting to coat trees.

Freezing rain will persist in Dallas throughout Wednesday night into Thursday, making all modes of travel extremely dangerous. AccuWeather is not only warning residents that roads will turn into sheets of ice, but that widespread power outages are possible as the ice accumulation weighs down tree limbs and power lines. Freezing rain is predicted to spread across central Arkansas and into western Kentucky throughout Wednesday night.