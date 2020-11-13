Lake-effect snow machine to fire up early this week for Great Lakes
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 15, 2020 6:26 AM
Parking your car illegally during winter snow removal can be dangerous not only for yourself, but also for your vehicle and any people plowing roads.
The same storm system that brought periods of rain, snow, high winds and even a few severe thunderstorms to the center of the country on Saturday will continue to track eastward on Sunday.
While the center of this storm system will track from Lake Superior into northeastern Ontario on Sunday, a cold front associated with the system will push east from the Great Lakes into the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic. Wet weather will spark to life ahead of this potent cold front, with western New York and western Pennsylvania set for a soaking early in the day. As this front progresses east throughout the day, some especially potent showers can bring damaging wind gusts to eastern New York, eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, as well as portions of Maryland and Virginia.
Areas not impacted by these gusty showers will not be in the clear in terms of damaging wind concerns on Sunday. Winds will roar across much of the northeastern quarter of the United States on Sunday as the storm system intensifies. These gusty winds can lead to property damage for some and power outages for others.
While many across the Great Lakes, the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic will experience showery, blustery conditions on Sunday, a select few will also experience winterlike conditions. In addition to elevating damage concerns, these gusty winds will also act to rev up the the lake-effect snow machine across the Great Lakes.
"Colder air will sweep across the Great Lakes on the storm's back side, triggering lake-effect snow, which could last for several hours across northern Wisconsin and Michigan on Sunday." AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
Lake-effect snow falls when the air is significantly colder than the surface of the water in the Great Lakes. As the moist air from the Great Lakes is forced over land and rises in elevation, snow is produced.
"Western and central New York state and northwestern Pennsylvania will get lake-effect snowfall on Sunday night," Sosnowski added.
As is typical of lake-effect snow events, snow amounts can vary significantly within a short distance.
"During a lake-effect event, the intensity of the snow usually depends on how much colder the air is above the ground, when compared to the surface temperature of the lake," Sosnowski said.
Sunday and Sunday night, impacted areas downwind of the Great Lakes can receive a general coating to an inch or two of snow. Higher-elevation areas, like New York's Tug Hill Plateau, will likely receive several inches of snow by Monday morning.
Lake-effect snow showers will continue for a few locations close to their respective lakeshores on Monday, but overall accumulations will be lower than what falls during the Sunday-Sunday night time frame.
A more troublesome lake-effect snow event will kick into gear on Monday night as yet another potent cold front swings through the eastern Great Lakes. In addition to even lower temperatures, more moisture will filter into the eastern Great Lakes behind this front. Gusty winds will blow across lakes Erie and Ontario and shift the lake-effect snow machine into gear.
Lake-effect snow bands will be able to travel farther south and east into the central Appalachians as a result of the atmospheric setup Monday night through Tuesday. Through Tuesday, a general 1-3 inches of snow can fall across areas farther away from the lakes, including the higher elevations of western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.
Locally higher snow amounts can fall in the immediate vicinity of the lakes or in higher-elevation areas. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches is forecast for New York's Tug Hill Plateau.
Lake-effect snow events can turn dangerous -- or even deadly -- very quickly, especially during one of the first prolonged events of the season. Lake-effect snow bands, known as snow squalls, create a very real danger for motorists as visibilities can drop to near zero in a matter of moments.
These conditions, known as "whiteouts" may not allow drivers to even see the car in front of them and can make road conditions slippery in a hurry.
"Dangerous conditions could strike suddenly in bursts of snowfall across portions of major highways such as interstates 76, 79, 80 and 90 on Monday night and Tuesday," Sosnowski said.
On Tuesday, flurries and a few snow showers may even be able to make it as far east as Philadelphia or New York City. While little to no accumulation is likely to be recorded, travel conditions may become slick for brief periods, so travelers should use caution.
