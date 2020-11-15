Hurricane Iota aims for still-recovering Central America

The record-setting 2020 tropical season continues as yet another powerful tropical system threatens flood-weary portions of Nicaragua and Honduras for early this week.

Shooting stars to streak across sky this week amid famous meteor shower

This year's display will fall short of the celestial event's historic outbursts. But, the moon phase and a separate occurrence may add a little boost for those hoping to enjoy a night under the stars.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Fauci says U.S. can avoid second lockdown

COVID-19 cases across the U.S. are continuing to surge, but Dr. Anthony Fauci believes public health measures could prevent a second lockdown, which many people think is on the horizon.